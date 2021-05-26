Cancel
Mister Miracle: The Source of Freedom #1 Review: Legacy and History Prove Daunting Traps

By Chase Magnett
ComicBook
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMister Miracle: The Source of Freedom returns to the “Future State” status quo and the story of Shilo Norman, the third Mister Miracle, that began there. The first issue of this miniseries re-establishes Norman’s place in the world—world famous escape artist entertainer and part-time superhero in Metropolis—and introduces a new threat for the hero. It sizzles when Norman is in action as Mister Miracle, especially in a riveting 5-page escape sequence at its start. However, Norman’s own life fails to inspire much interest in the character beyond his powers and legacy. The Source of Freedom #1 struggles to assert its leading man and find its own calling amid the looming legacies of Mister Miracle.

#Legacy#Personal Freedom#Source Of Freedom#The Source Of Freedom#Dc Comics#Mister Miracle#Story#Superhero Comics#Metropolis#Personality#Freedom Returns#Readers Sympathy#Tension#Status Quo#Pages#Part Time Superhero#Review#Race#Leading Man
MoviesGreenville Herald-Banner

REEL REVIEWS: ‘Miracle’, ‘Undine’ feature sea; ‘Dry’ weaves mystery

The Casa Hogar orphanage in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico needs extensive repairs after Hurricane Odile caused a flood. “Papa” Omar (Jimmy Gonzales) and his wife Becca (Fernanda Urrejola), who run the orphanage, fear foreclosure because they are behind on their payments to the bank. The answer to their problems might be to win the annual Bisbee’s Black and Blue Fishing Tournament.
MoviesKENS 5

‘All Light, Everywhere’ Review: A history of surveillance and authority, in abstract

When it comes to the aptly named, kaleidoscopic documentary “All Light, Everywhere,” it’s more a matter of which filmmaking techniques aren’t used than which techniques are. Across a 110-minute runtime likely to leave the most well-versed viewer with something new to consider, and the most restrained with two or three somethings to be unnerved by, the movie applies verité observation, black-and-white archival imagery, explicit stylization, candid conversation, grand operatic flourishes and synthesizer-scored sequences, fourth wall breaks and first-person perspectives, dialogue-less subtitles and voiceover guides who sound like Siri.
TV SeriesBatman News

Joker #4 review

Jim Gordon is in a rough spot. Not only is he smack in the middle of a fray between the Joker, a couple of Texan cannibals, and She-Bane — but, if The Joker #4’s meandering inner monologue is to be believed, poor Gordo is super depressed. STORY. The Joker series...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Comic Book "Special Thanks" Credits For Loki S01E01

As we have discovered, the "special thanks" credits on Marvel TV shows may not mean a lot beyond that. But they do mean, at least, that. So who got thanked in Loki Episode 1 on Disney+ today? Here's the screencap of the thanks. Loki was created for the Marvel Universe...
TV & Videossideshow.com

Venom Then & Now- Let Your Geek Sideshow Podcast

In this new episode, Susan and Kitty are hosting a new episode all about the sinister symbiote that makes Spider-Man’s life a nightmare! This venomous villain has spawned countless new criminals and amassed a huge fan following ahead of his big screen solo debut- It’s Venom Then & Now!. What...
Comicssideshow.com

The Unsung Heroes Spotlight: Mister Terrific from DC Comics

Even if your comic book universe can boast that it has the biggest, strongest, and most recognizable super-heroes of all time, behind those familiar iconic faces are a wealth of other characters that also deserve their time in the spotlight. This week’s unsung hero is the “third smartest man” in...
TV SeriesNew Haven Register

The Essential 'Loki' Comic Reading List to Unravel Marvel's Greatest Trickster

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. There’s more to Disney Plus’ new series “Loki” than Tom Hiddleston’s admittedly unmistakable...
ComicsComicBook

2021 Eisner Award Nominees Revealed, Image and Fantagraphics Lead With Most Nominations

Comic-Con has officially announced the nominations for the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards 2021 with over 190 print and online titles being recognized across the 32 categories. Image Comics and Fantagraphics lead the publishers in terms of total nominations with Image holding 17 (plus 11 shared nominations) and Fantagraphics nabbing 18 total nominations. DC Comics came away with 9 nominations (plus 6 shared) for titles like The Other History of the DC Universe #1, Strange Adventures, Far Sector, and Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen; while Marvel had for nominations (plus 6 shared) for titles including Black Widow, Daredevil, and X-Men.
ComicsIGN

DC Comics Revives Fables, Now With 100% More Batman

It's been almost 20 years since DC Comics first launched Fables, and the publisher is celebrating that milestone with several new Fables projects written by creator Bill Willingham. One of them even involves a Batman crossover. Willingham is making his return to DC later this year to pen Batman vs....
MusicThe Quietus

A Moment Alive: Degrees Of Freedom Found By Blue Gene Tyranny Reviewed

Our Man In San Francisco, Ned Raggett, gets to grips with Degrees Of Freedom Found, a six CD collection of material recorded between 1963-2019 and finds a monumental box set. This time of loss was heightened by the continuing disaster of COVID, but the loss was present already, almost woven into the system, as people leave, institutions disappear. It makes considering the new box set by "Blue" Gene Tyranny all the more of a task because if all had been well, the artist first named Joe Gantic then Robert Sheff would be here and carrying on. Yet health had been an issue for years, and while the 6CD set Degrees Of Freedom Found, fully planned by Tyranny beforehand and with extensive notes throughout from him, now has to be tagged as monumental precisely because it is now a monument, a salute to the departed, it still doesn't feel like it was intended to be. The death of this pianist, keyboardist and writer provides a loss not merely of the artist but the context, the astonishing weaving pattern which someone can show in living life and being in the world. So much is said about the outsider artist but Tyranny perhaps was never truly outside, in the best of ways.