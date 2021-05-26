Cancel
Sherman County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Sherman, Wallace by NWS

weather.gov
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sherman; Wallace SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN WALLACE AND SOUTHERN SHERMAN COUNTIES UNTIL 845 AM MDT At 829 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles south of Ruleton, moving northeast at 30 mph. Nickel size hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Goodland. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 14 and 19.

alerts.weather.gov
State
Kansas State
City
Goodland, KS
County
Sherman County, KS
County
Wallace County, KS
City
Wallace, KS
