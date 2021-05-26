Special Weather Statement issued for Sherman, Wallace by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sherman; Wallace SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN WALLACE AND SOUTHERN SHERMAN COUNTIES UNTIL 845 AM MDT At 829 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles south of Ruleton, moving northeast at 30 mph. Nickel size hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Goodland. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 14 and 19.alerts.weather.gov