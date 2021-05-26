Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Colorado ends 'legacy admissions' for higher education

By The Associated Press, The Denver7 Team
Posted by 
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d8t2s_0aC02HuM00

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill Tuesday making the state a leader in the nationwide effort to ban legacy admissions at public colleges and universities.

Prateek Dutta, Colorado Policy Director for Democrats for Education Reform, says it's the first state he’s found to have enacted such a law.

The bill prohibits public higher education officials from looking at “legacy preference,” or familial relationships to alumni of the institution, in their admissions process.

Polis says that legacy admissions can disproportionately harm Colorado residents who are first-generation college students, people of color or those who are living in the U.S. illegally.

Among the bill’s backers was the University of Colorado. Executive Director of Admissions Clark Brigger previously told Denver7 this is not a primary consideration for CU, but he explained the reason why colleges are interested in legacy status.

“If a student’s family members attended CU Boulder, they probably grew up watching CU football games, they probably have sweatshirts and things that say Colorado on them, and therefore the predictability of that student actually coming to CU is very high," Brigger said.

Brigger said removing legacy status consideration will even the playing field for students, and increase access for first-generation college students and students from lower income families.

Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Education
City
Denver, CO
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Higher Education#Football Games#College Admissions#College Education#State Colleges#University Education#Ap#Democrats#Admissions Clark Brigger#Legacy Admissions#Colorado Residents#Alumni#Nationwide#Legacy Preference#Policy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Colorado StateRocky Mountain Collegian

CSU plans to maintain mask requirement despite state ease

Colorado State’s Pandemic Preparedness Team issued a statement Sunday saying that they intend to continue with their public health restrictions amid the relaxations at the state and county level in Colorado. “It takes significant time, planning and preparation for the University to evaluate multiple data points and determine what is...
Colorado Statebondbuyer.com

Colorado deals for transportation as it looks for long-term funding plan

As Colorado lawmakers seek a long-term source of transportation funding, the Centennial State is issuing $500 million of certificates of participation for rural highway projects. This week's deal, scheduled to price Wednesday, is part of $2 billion authorized by the 2017 legislature under Senate Bill 17-267 for projects through fiscal...
Colorado StateHealthcare IT News

How Colorado's largest HIE is matching patients with their records

Patient identity matching is a thorny issue: Stakeholders and decision-makers must hammer out a way to link patients to their health information while still taking security, privacy and equity into account. In Colorado, the largest health information exchange, CORHIO, has teamed up with state agencies to provide identity management services...
Colorado StatePosted by
94.3 The X

Colorado Has Some of the Friendliest Neighbors

Chances are, if you drive through your neighborhood and there are some people outside, you are going to get a wave or two as you pass by. This is how it is in almost every neighborhood I have ever been to in Colorado. There's a reason why: Colorado is one of the friendliest states when it comes to neighbors.
Colorado Stateskyhinews.com

Colorado eases mask mandate

Gov. Jared Polis has dropped the state mask mandate for fully vaccinated Coloradans following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. On Friday, Polis said fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks outdoors or indoors. Unvaccinated people are still encouraged to wear a mask indoors, but it’s not mandated.