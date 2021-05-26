Cancel
Colorado State

Law lifts SAT, ACT requirement at public Colorado colleges

By The Associated Press
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 16 days ago
DENVER (AP) — Public colleges and universities in Colorado are no longer required to consider SAT or ACT scores for first-time freshmen during the admissions process under a newly signed law.

The Denver Post reported that Democratic Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill on Tuesday that preserves the option for an applicant to submit test scores when they apply to an institution.

During the coronavirus pandemic, many school districts canceled standardized tests.

Democratic state Rep. Tony Exum, who sponsored the bill, said higher education institutions learned during this time that there was a larger number of students of color who were not only applying but being accepted.

The law goes into effect immediately.

