AI Emotion-detection Software Tested on Chinese Uyghurs

Short story: CNX Software is now available in Chinese at CNX SOFTWARE中文站—嵌入式开发者的新闻知识库！ thanks to a collaboration with RAKwireless. And now for the longer story. I was born in a small town in the middle of France on the morning of a snowy spring day. Alright, maybe I’ll skip the part about my childhood 🙂 I’ve been writing a lot about Chinese processors, boards, and other electronics products over the years, but my story with China started in November 2002 when I went to Shenzhen to work for a French company spending my time developing hardware and software for CD and DVD players. Eventually, I worked for Hong Kong companies with offices in Guangdong province and Hong Kong for products like VoIP phones, and later IPTV boxes as well as Karaoke systems.