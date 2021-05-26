Cancel
USD/MXN Falls on Better-Than-Expected Q1 GDP Growth

By Andrew Moran
The Mexican peso turned positive against its US counterpart in the middle of the trading week, buoyed by better-than-expected economic growth in the first quarter. The Mexican economy had been battered by the coronavirus pandemic, even though the country did not impose strict regulations as other nations had done. With the greenback on the decline, can the peso maintain the momentum heading into the second half of 2021?

#Real Gdp#Gross Domestic Product#Economic Activity#Us Gdp Growth#Growth Forecasts#Market Growth#Annual Growth#Domestic Trade#Usd#Mexican#Latin American#Bank Of America Corp#Eur#Growth Rate#Market Forecasts#Market Analysts#Trading#Economists#Fiscal Policy#Investors
