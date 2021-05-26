Pope kisses hand of Auschwitz survivor

Prosecutors in Poland are in the process of investigating what is thought to be a mass burial site, located near to the former Nazi death camp Auschwitz.A total of 12 human skulls along with a number of bones were discovered by a local resident on the banks of the Sola river. The water in the river, which passes through the town of Oswiecim, was running particularly low when the bones were unearthed, Poland’s Onet portal reported.Prosecutors, together with the police, are looking into whether or not the bones found could be linked to the former death camp located nearby.Poland’s Institute...