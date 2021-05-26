Cancel
Religion

Pope kisses hand of Auschwitz survivor

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has kissed the tattoo of an Auschwitz survivor during a general audience on Wednesday. Lidia Maksymowicz, a Polish citizen who was deported to Auschwitz from her native Belarus, showed the pope the number tattooed on her arm by the Nazis, and Francis leaned over and kissed it Wednesday. Maksymowicz told Vatican News that she did not exchange words with the pope. She said “we understood each other with a glance."

Pope Francis
