A Cushman & Wakefield agency leasing team of Matthew Lisk, Steve Baker and Michael McCarthy represented the landlord, Argent Ventures, in all of the transactions. A new 41,109-square-foot lease for Veterinary Emergency Group, a national chain of emergency veterinary services which has more than 25 locations around the country, including its flagship hospital located at 201 Tarrytown Road in White Plains. The tenant is relocating its national headquarters from Valhalla to 44 South Broadway and was represented by Jared Freede and Mike McCall of CBRE.