Biomutant class guide - all classes explained, including Mercenary

Picking the best Biomutant class isn't an easy job because a lot of the perks from each class are actually hidden on the selection screen. The only information you're given is what the starting perk is, rather than what you can unlock later down the line. Despite their appearance though, the Biomutant classes don't actually affect your playthrough all that much and you can still spec into whatever playstyle you like when you get going. Here's everything you need to know about classes including the Biomutant best class.