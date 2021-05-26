Cancel
Public Health

France to introduce tougher mandatory quarantine for UK

 29 days ago

PARIS (AP) — France intends to impose a mandatory quarantine on visitors from Britain to prevent the spread of a worrying virus variant first detected in India. Government spokesman Gabriel Attal said Wednesday the new measure will be similar to limits imposed in Germany on people traveling from the U.K. Attal said France “is going to take similar measures and so put in place obligatory isolation for people coming from the United Kingdom.” He didn’t say when the quarantine will be introduced. He said more information would be released shortly.

