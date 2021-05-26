Cancel
Erdogan dismisses mob head's claims as 'plot' against Turkey

By SUZAN FRASER - Associated Press
 29 days ago

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey's president has rejected as a “plot” against Turkey a series of severe allegations made against members of his entourage by a fugitive mafia boss. In a stream of videos posted on social media, convicted mob leader Sedat Peker has made stunning accusations against ruling party figures, that include alleged corruption, drug trafficking and a murder cover-up. The videos have led to opposition calls for a top official's resignation and for prosecutors to investigate the allegations. Peker, believed to be currently in Dubai, has not so far produced documentary evidence to back up his claims. Breaking his weeks-long silence over the allegations, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday described them as a “devious operation” targeting his rule.

