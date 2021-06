For the second time within two weeks, Film Cincinnati has announced a feature film is shooting in the area, WVXU reports. Drew Harwood is the writer, director, producer and one of the lead actors for “Rebel/Rebel,” described by the film commission as "a coming-of-age drama about a once-famous actor grappling with drugs, addiction and self-discovery." Harwood also wrote, directed and produced "The One You Feed," which was released last year.