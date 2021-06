COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone Health is holding the first vaccination clinic for ages 12-15 in the mid-Missouri area at the Columbia Mall on Thursday morning. The Pfizer clinic is open to anyone at least 12 years old and is the first clinic in the area vaccinating young teens after Wednesday night's vaccine approval by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Food and Drug Administration has given the Pfizer vaccine emergency use authorization for ages 12-15.