Ogden, UT

Letter: Calling out mismanagement of area reservoirs

Standard-Examiner
 17 days ago

I read with dismay a previous article quoting Mayor Caldwell that he was "briefed" by the Weber Basin Water Conservancy District (WBWCD) on the condition of the water storage in Pineview Reservoir and its effects on the water supply for Ogden City. However after what seems like silly conservation "methods" of gardens in park strips, nothing concrete was proposed or adopted by the Mayor or City Council including dropping the requirement for green lawns throughout Ogden City or reducing secondary water to most of the East Bench.

www.standard.net
