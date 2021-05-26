Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Judge ends trial of 3 accused after Hillsborough disaster

wcn247.com
 29 days ago

SALFORD, England (AP) — A judge has ended the trial of two retired police officers and a lawyer accused of altering police statements following the 1989 Hillsborough Stadium disaster by ruling that there was no case to answer. Lawyers for the two former officers and the attorney for the force at the time applied to have the case against them dismissed. It had been alleged the three people were involved in a process of altering officers’ statements to minimize the blame on South Yorkshire Police following the disaster at the FA Cup semifinal match in 1989 that left 96 Liverpool fans dead. They were each accused of two counts of perverting the course of justice.

www.wcn247.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hillsborough Disaster#Hillsborough Stadium#South Yorkshire Police#Yorkshire#Uk#Salford#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
News Break
FA Cup
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
Related
Animalslittlehamptongazette.co.uk

Man stands trial accused of killing cats in Sussex

The trial of Steve Bouquet, who is accused of being ‘the Brighton cat killer’, started without him after he failed to turn up at court for a second day. He had previously pleaded not guilty to 16 counts of damaging and destroying property and one of having a knife in a public place in Brighton, Sussex.
Public Safetybesoccer.com

UK police officer convicted of killing ex-Villa star Atkinson

A British police officer who tasered ex-Aston Villa footballer Dalian Atkinson and kicked him twice in the head was Wednesday convicted of manslaughter but cleared of murder in a verdict labelled "historic" by campaigners. Jurors at Birmingham Crown Court took nearly 19 hours to reach unanimous verdicts on Benjamin Monk,...
Public Safetybordercountiesadvertizer.co.uk

West Mercia PC guilty of Dalian Atkinson manslaughter

A WEST Mercia policeman who tasered ex-footballer Dalian Atkinson and then kicked him twice in the head has been cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter. Jurors at Birmingham Crown Court took 18 hours and 48 minutes to reach unanimous verdicts on PC Benjamin Monk, who claimed he was put in fear of his life by the former Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town star on August 15 2016.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Dalian Atkinson trial: Jury discharged after failing to reach verdict on second police officer accused of assaulting ex-footballer

A jury has been discharged after failing to reach a verdict on a police officer accused of assaulting ex-footballer Dalian Atkinson with a baton after he was Tasered to the ground.The case against West Mercia probationary constable Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith, 31, ended in a hung jury a day after PC Benjamin Monk was convicted of the former Aston Villa player’s manslaughter and told he will face an “inevitable” prison term.Jurors deliberated for more than 21 hours at Birmingham Crown Court before telling the trial judge they would be unable, even if given further time, to reach a verdict on a...
Bonners Ferry, IDbonnersferryherald.com

Accused killer bound over for trial

ATHOL — The case of a Bonners Ferry man accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head while she was driving has been bound over for trial. Victor A. Claus, 55, is charged with first-degree murder. If convicted, Claus could face the death penalty. He remains in jail on $1...
Public SafetyBBC

Birmingham man charged with Terrorism Act offences

Counter-terrorism police have charged a 29-year-old man with possessing and sharing extremist material online. Musa Muhammad, from Dunsink Road in Witton, Birmingham, was due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday, West Midlands Police said. He is charged with three counts of sharing extremist material online under Section 2...
Anamosa, IAKCRG.com

Trial for two accused of Anamosa prison killings delayed

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The trials of two inmates at the Anamosa State Penitentiary for first-degree murder will take place later in the year, according to court filings. Michael Dutcher and Thomas Woodard were scheduled to stand trial on June 22. Now, Woodard will go to trial on September 21 in Linn County. Dutcher’s trial date has been set for August 3, currently in Jones County, though Dutcher’s attorney has filed a request for a change of venue.
Public SafetyBBC

St Asaph: Man released on bail after street assault death

A 57-year-old man who was arrested following a man's death in St Asaph has been released on police bail. North Wales Police were called to reports of an assault outside an address in Llys Clwyd just before 17:00 BST on Wednesday. A 58-year-old man was taken to hospital following the...
Norristown, PAMain Line Media News

Judge sets trial date for man accused of Norristown fatal shooting

NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man will face a jury in January on charges in connection with his alleged role in the November 2020 fatal shooting of a Norristown man. The trial for Gerard Gethers, 30, of the 400 block of West Wellens Street, will begin on Jan. 31, 2022, according to an order issued on Wednesday by Montgomery County Judge William R. Carpenter. The trial is expected to last five days.
Hall County, GAPosted by
WGAU

Accused cop killers on trial in Gainesville

A jury in Hall County is hearing testimony in the trials of three of the four men charged in the July 2019 shooting death of Hall County Sheriff’s deputy Blaine Dixon. The trial continues today in Gainesville. From WSB TV... Today was an emotional day in court as the jury...
Public Safetyoverpassesforamerica.com

China Accuses 32 in Ultramarathon Disaster, but Main Suspect Is Dead

BEIJING — Less than three weeks after 21 people died amid freezing rain and high winds throughout a 62-mile footrace in northwestern China, officers mentioned on Friday that 31 folks can be held accountable and that the chief of the county in which the ultramarathon was held had died in a fall from a high-rise constructing.