Judge ends trial of 3 accused after Hillsborough disaster

SALFORD, England (AP) — A judge has ended the trial of two retired police officers and a lawyer accused of altering police statements following the 1989 Hillsborough Stadium disaster by ruling that there was no case to answer. Lawyers for the two former officers and the attorney for the force at the time applied to have the case against them dismissed. It had been alleged the three people were involved in a process of altering officers’ statements to minimize the blame on South Yorkshire Police following the disaster at the FA Cup semifinal match in 1989 that left 96 Liverpool fans dead. They were each accused of two counts of perverting the course of justice.