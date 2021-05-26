The Hilarious Reason North West Called Out Kim Kardashian

The daughter of reality TV mogul Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West, North West is already a star, even at just 7 years old. As fans have watched her grow up in the spotlight, they've also seen her sassy personality develop. From the time she took the paparazzi to task for taking pictures, to the time she turned her glam mom into a self-professed "soccer mom," she's kept everyone on their toes, including her uber-famous parents. Like her dad once rapped, "I'm just doing my thing, hope you're doing your thing too," North is just out here living life.