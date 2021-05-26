Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Hilarious Reason North West Called Out Kim Kardashian

By Brooke Hardington
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The daughter of reality TV mogul Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West, North West is already a star, even at just 7 years old. As fans have watched her grow up in the spotlight, they've also seen her sassy personality develop. From the time she took the paparazzi to task for taking pictures, to the time she turned her glam mom into a self-professed "soccer mom," she's kept everyone on their toes, including her uber-famous parents. Like her dad once rapped, "I'm just doing my thing, hope you're doing your thing too," North is just out here living life.

www.nickiswift.com
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
North West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Kanye
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kim And Kanye#Paparazzi#Star#Skims#Instagram Story#E News#Rapper Kanye West#Sassy Personality#Daughter#Reality Tv#Pictures#Video#Things#Blast#Social Media Posts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Kim Kardashian Just Dropped $25,000 on an Iconic Outfit From Janet Jackson's Archives

Kim Kardashian has acquired another piece of pop culture history. The star was recently the highest bidder on Janet Jackson's iconic "If" outfit. After three bids, Kim paid $25,000 for the suede, bone-adorned vest and matching lace-front pants that appeared in the 1993 music video about voyeurism and technology. "I'm such a fan," Kim wrote on Instagram Stories. "I can't believe I won this outfit."
Celebritiesmusictimes.com

Kim Kardashian A Fake Olivia Rodrigo Fan? North West to Mom: 'You Never Listen To Driver's License'

Kim cannot seem to fake a reaction when in front of her 7-year old kid, North. In a video clip, North called out her mom for claiming that she likes Olivia Rodrigo. Amid her recent success with the album Sour, Olivia Rodrigo sent a press package of the new music to the KUWTK star. Kim is one of the celebrities who Olivia sent a copy of her debut record along with other merchandise under her trademark. She also sent a package to Joe Jonas, Ben Platt.
CelebritiesElle

Kim Kardashian Is Trolling Khloé Kardashian On Instagram

The Kardashians are such a massive celebrity institution it's sometimes easy to forget that they're also just a family with the same bonds and complex relationships that lots of other families have. That also means that they'll take the mick out of each other relentlessly because that, as we all know, is just how sisterly love goes. So it's no surprise that Kim trolled Khloé on Instagram over her latest post, like only a sister could.
Celebritiesbbcgossip.com

Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on What Led to Kanye West Split

Her version of events. Kim Kardashian broke down while discussing the problems in her marriage to Kanye West on Keeping Up With the Kardashians — her first time publicly commenting on the news. The reality star, 40, has been hesitant to open up about her relationship woes on the show,...
Celebritiesbbcgossip.com

Kim Kardashian Called Out For Obvious SKIMS Commercial Photoshop Fail!

Are you surprised to see Kim Kardashian caught up in another photoshop fail?. Of course, the KarJenner clan are no strangers to a healthy dose of FaceTuning. The family relies on altering their pics so heavily that Khloé Kardashian tried to have an unedited photo of herself removed from the internet. In fact, this isn’t even the first SKIMS-related photoshop controversy — back in February, Kendall Jenner was called out for the alleged editing on her bikini Instagram post for the loungewear line.
Relationshipseastlothiancourier.com

Kim Kardashian shares birthday message for Kanye West amid divorce

Kim Kardashian West wished estranged husband Kanye West a happy birthday amid their divorce. The reality TV star, 40, said she will love West “for life” as he turned 44. Kardashian West filed for divorce in February, citing irreconcilable differences. Their marriage had been dogged by months of rumours over...
CelebritiesKIMT

Kim Kardashian feels like a 'failure' because of split with Kanye West

The cameras seem to always be rolling on the Kardashian-Jenner family and now we get a behind-the-scenes look at Kim Kardashian's breakup with Kanye West. The reality star filed for divorce from the controversial rapper in February, and in a clip from "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" released Thursday, Kardashian is shown getting pretty emotional about the split.
Celebritiessamfordcrimson.com

Kim Kardashian explains why she’s divorcing Kanye West in KUWTK finale

Video LoadingVideo UnavailableClick to playTap to playThe video will auto-play soon8CancelPlay now. Celeb obsessed? Get a daily dose of showbiz gossip direct to your inbox. Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later.Sign upWhen you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters. Your information will be used in accordance with ourPrivacy Notice.Thank you for subscribingWe have more newslettersShow meSee ourprivacy notice.
Celebritiesat40.com

Kim Kardashian Wishes Ex Kanye West Happy Birthday In Sweet Post

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may be going through a divorce, but that didn't stop the soon-to-be-former Mrs.West from wishing her ex a happy birthday. In honor of Ye's 44th birthday on Tuesday (June 8), Kim showered the father of her four children with love on both her Instagram and Instagram Story.
ElectionsWSET

Khloe Kardashian claps back at 'weirdo' after wishing Kanye happy birthday on Instagram

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Despite the recent news of the pending divorce of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian still says West is her "brother for life." In an Instagram post Tuesday, Khloe Kardashian posted a photo of she and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, alongside West and Kim Kardashian, wishing the 44-year-old rapper a happy birthday. Kim filed for divorce in February.
ElectionsPopculture

Khloe Kardashian Calls out 'Weirdo' Commenter Slamming Her Kanye West Birthday Post

Khloé Kardashian is dragging a "weirdo" fan who crossed the line when it came to commenting on her birthday post to Kanye West Tuesday. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a photo with Tristan Thompson, sister Kim Kardashian and her estranged husband on Instagram in honor of the rapper's birthday, captioning it, "Happy birthday to my brother for life!!! Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings!!"