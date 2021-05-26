Cancel
Sudan and main rebel group kick off peace talks in Juba

 29 days ago

CAIRO (AP) — Officials say Sudan’s transitional government and the main rebel group have kicked off a new round of peace officials — the latest effort to end a decades-long conflict. South Sudan President Salva Kiir is hosting the talks between the Sudanese government and the Sudan Popular Liberation Movement – North, led by Abdel-Aziz al-Hilu. Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of Sudan's ruling sovereign council, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and al-Hilu are attending the talks in Juba, South Sudan’s capital, according to the prime minister’s office. The talks come less than two months after the government and the al-Hilu movement signed a declaration of principles detailing a roadmap for the talks.

