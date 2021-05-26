Sudan and main rebel group kick off peace talks in Juba

In a country where people are so often seen as passive observers to events, the National Dialogue put ordinary citizens in control of their own destiny. Ever since the civil war first broke out in December 2013, South Sudan has effectively been locked in a never-ending peace process. In this time, the country has witnessed dozens of momentous handshakes and several supposed milestones on the path to ending a conflict that has killed hundreds of thousands, displaced 3.8 million people, and contributed to 8.3 million being in need of humanitarian assistance. Yet despite – or because of – these talks, the nation’s dysfunctional politics only seems to have become more entrenched.