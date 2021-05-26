Letter: Romney's tax on opioids will cause harm

Raising the price of opioids is probably not a good idea. First, it will increase the cost of everyone's insurance. And for those who aren't covered, it will significantly increase the cost of their opioid prescriptions. 325 mg will be a $3.25 increase per pill. It will certainly encourage the illegal drug trade. An instant increase in the value of the dealers'/cartel's drugs and business. And since they will be more expensive, those who commit crimes to afford their habit will need to commit more crime. Biggest point is: it doesn't address the reasons people overdose. Please spend your efforts giving people hope for a better life. You know, employment, stability, chance for success and to get out of the situations they are in right now.