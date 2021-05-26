Cancel
Indian economist Amartya Sen receives top Spanish award

 29 days ago

MADRID (AP) — Indian economist and philosopher Amartya Sen has been recognized with this year’s Princess of Asturias award in the social sciences category. The 87-year-old Sen has devoted his career to studying the causes of famines, poverty and theories of human development. The jury said Sen's "entire intellectual career has contributed in a profound and effective way to promoting justice, freedom and democracy.¨ The Princess of Asturias Awards are among the most prestigious in the Spanish-speaking world and are handed out annually by a foundation named for Spanish Crown Princess Leonor. Sen also won the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences in 1998.

Amartya Sen
#Indian#Madrid#Spanish#Ap
Spain
India
Madrid, Spain
Movieswcn247.com

Spanish film festival shifts to gender neutral awards

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s San Sebastián International Film Festival says its acting awards will this year be gender neutral for the first time. The Silver Shell for best actor and best actress are to be replaced by the Silver Shell for best leading performance and for best supporting performance at the event in September. The move follows a similar step taken by the Berlin Film Festival, held last March, and is part of a growing trend. The festival announced Tuesday that the change stems from a belief that gender is a “social and political construct” and will no longer be a metric to distinguish between performances.
Conway, ARuca.edu

UCA Economist, Dr. Jeremy Horpedahl, Receives Award for COVID-19 Work

(Conway, AR) – Dr. Jeremy Horpedahl, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Central Arkansas (UCA) College of Business, has been recognized for his work to provide accurate coronavirus information and dispel misinformation during the COVID-19 pandemic. The award comes from the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, which announced on Sunday its ten most recent winners across North America.
Militarydallassun.com

135 Indian peacekeepers receive UN medals

New York [US], June 14 (ANI): As many as 135 Indian peacekeepers serving with the United Nations (UN) mission in South Sudan have received UN medals for outstanding service in Jonglei State and the Greater Pibor Administrative Area. According to a statement by the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS),...
Cuban banks stop accepting dollar deposits in cash as of today

Cuban banks stop accepting dollar deposits in cash as of today

Havana, Jun 21 (EFE) .- Cuban banks will not accept dollar deposits in cash as of Monday, a measure that the Cuban government has justified in response to the United States embargo, which makes it difficult for the island to use that currency in the international banking system. The decision,...
MilitaryPosted by
Audacy

Lt. Col Allen West and hundreds of veterans release letter warning of threats to constitutional values and freedoms

Lt. Col Allen West along with hundreds of retired military and veterans released a strong public letter warning of specific threats to the Constitution and freedom. Over 800 individuals signed the letter affirming the oath they took to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic has no expiration date.
Societycrossroadstoday.com

Spanish leader: 9 Catalan separatists will receive pardons

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Monday that the Spanish Cabinet will approve pardons for nine separatist Catalan politicians and activists imprisoned for their roles in the 2017 push to break away from Spain. Sánchez made the announcement in Barcelona, during a speech set to lay the...
Chinatheedgemarkets.com

China can’t reverse declining birth rate, top economist says

(June 11): A recently-announced “three child” policy won’t prevent a long-term trend toward lower annual births in China, and the country will struggle to raise the retirement age by more than a couple of years by 2025, an influential Chinese economist said. “I don’t think we can drastically raise the...
BusinessPosted by
Cleveland.com

Inflation ahead? Even a top economist says it’s complicated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two months of sharply rising prices have raised concerns that record-high government financial aid and the Federal Reserve’s ultra-low interest rate policies — when the economy is already surging — have elevated the risk of accelerating inflation. In May, consumer prices rose 5% from a year earlier,...
Moviesnewsbrig.com

Mahatma Gandhi Documentary Wins Top Award at 2021 New York Indian Film Festival

A documentary on Mahatma Gandhi produced by internationally-renowned South African filmmaker Anant Singh has won the Best Documentary Feature Award at the 21st New York Indian Film Festival. The film, titled ‘Ahimsa – Gandhi: The Power of the Powerless’, written and directed by Ramesh Sharma, was produced by Singh’s company Videovision to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth in 2019. Its release was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Spike Lee Graces the Cannes Film Festival 2021 Poster (See Pic).
AgricultureTree Hugger

Green Revolution: History, Technologies, and Impact

The Green Revolution refers to a transformative 20th-century agricultural project that utilized plant genetics, modern irrigation systems, and chemical fertilizers and pesticides to increase food production and reduce poverty and hunger in developing countries. The Green Revolution began in Mexico, where scientists developed a hybrid wheat variety that dramatically expanded yields. Following its introduction, hunger and malnutrition there dropped significantly.
Collegesnewtelegraphng.com

OAU’s renewed strides to reposition varsity

Pro-Chancellor: Council to nurture seed of learning, academic. As the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) last week flagged off activities to mark the Diamond anniversary of the institution, to the authorities the celebration would open a new vista for redirection and repositioning of the ivory tower. Alumni flay poor infrastructure, municipal...
Agriculturealbuquerqueexpress.com

Poverty in Pakistan rises to over 5 pc in 2020: WB

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 22 (ANI): The World Bank (WB) has estimated that poverty in Pakistan has increased from 4.4 per cent to 5.4 per cent in 2020, as over two million people have fallen below the poverty line. Using the lower-middle-income poverty rate, the WB estimated that the poverty ratio...
EconomyWorld Economic Forum

Meet the New Champions of stakeholder capitalism

In the model of stakeholder capitalism, companies align their goals to society's long-term goals, the SDGs, and work towards better outcomes for society, the economy and the planet;. For many corporations committed to stakeholder capitalism, measuring and reporting on Environmental, Social and Governance commitments and integrating them into corporate decision-making...
Carstechxplore.com

Top economists call for budget measures to speed the switch to electric cars

Australia's top economists overwhelmingly back government measures to speed the transition to electric cars in order to meet emission reduction targets. An exclusive poll of 62 of Australia's preeminent economists—selected by their peers—finds 51 back measures to boost the take-up of electric cars including subsidizing public charging stations, subsidizing the purchase of all-electric vehicles, and setting a date to ban the import of traditionally-powered cars.
Economydnyuz.com

World Bank Says Zimbabwe’s Economy on Recovery Path

In a report this month, the World Bank predicts Zimbabwe’s economy will grow 3.9% this year even as the country sees an alarming rise in poverty levels, especially in urban areas. The report says a record 7.9 million Zimbabweans are “extremely” poor, earning less than 30 U.S. dollars a month.
Environmentpanda.org

Social development activist and conservation leader win WWF's top youth conservation award

Gland, Switzerland 23 June, 2021 - A social development activist and a conservation leader have won this year’s WWF International President’s Youth Award in recognition of their outstanding achievements, dedication, and commitment to the natural environment. The award has been running since 2012 and is the global conservation organization’s top accolade recognizing exceptional leadership in young conservationists from around the world.
Advocacyshortpedia.com

World Bank estimate says poverty in Pakistan rose to 5.4% in 2020

As the economic condition in Pakistan continues to deteriorate, the World Bank has estimated that poverty in Pakistan has increased from 4.4 percent to 5.4 percent in 2020. As per the estimate, more than 2 million people have fallen below the poverty line in the country. If the lower-middle-income poverty rate is taken into account, the poverty ratio in Pakistan is expected to remain at 39.2 percent in 2021-22.
Environmentwtvbam.com

World Bank commits to annual reports on climate action plan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The World Bank on Tuesday agreed to boost the amount of money it spends to tackle climate change to 35% from a previous target of 28% and to release annual progress reports after its draft climate change action plan came under fire for lack of a clear implementation strategy.