The university of Iceland is starting a course on EVE as a 'friendship machine'

In The Forgotten City you travel 2,000 years into the past to unravel the events that wiped out an entire Roman city. Helping you solve the mystery is a time loop, which allows you to relive the city's final day over and over again as you investigate. The city is blighted by a curse, and if a single citizen commits a sin, everyone dies. You'll need to explore, talk to citizens, solve puzzles, and even occasionally engage in combat before you get to the bottom of what happened.