The university of Iceland is starting a course on EVE as a 'friendship machine'
EVE Online developer CCP Games has announced a new online course, created alongside the University of Iceland, that is built around the long-running space MMOG and the relationships people form through it. CCP has been banging this particular drum for a long time but the pandemic saw the company lean even further into this concept and talk about the game as a 'friendship machine.' Sure enough the course is called Friendship Machine: Forming a New Type of Human Connection.www.pcgamer.com