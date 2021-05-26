Getting Blown Out in the Windy City

I’m tired of Chicago teams. Perhaps more clearly, I’m tired of the Cardinals losing to Chicago teams. Allen and I have discussed in the past on Musial how there was a concern that some of the good fortune for the Redbirds was due to a weaker schedule. The series win against Milwaukee, as close as it was, seemed to assuage those fears somewhat. However, soon after that the Brewers slipped under .500 and as of today are at the break even mark. Perhaps they were only good in relation to the rest of the division. (I don’t believe that to be true, but it’s hard to understand why they are struggling the way they are.)