Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
House Rent

Know Your Rights When It Comes to Commercial Real-Estate Rental, Reap the Rewards

By Neil Peretz
Norwalk Hour
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to a wide-scale trial forced upon us by the pandemic, telecommuting is growing by leaps and bounds. While this may augur heightened sales of standing desks and fancy chairs for the house, it could have the opposite effect on commercial real estate. Many owners of commercial real estate may need to declare bankruptcy in order to restructure their debt load as a result of falling rental income and demand.

www.thehour.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Property#Know Your Rights#Commercial Real Estate#Landlord#Foreclosure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
House Rent
Related
Real Estatethemiddlemarket.com

Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Buys Home Partners of America

Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Home Partners of America, valuing the company at $6.0 billion. HPA seeks to help expand housing access and choice, while providing a path to homeownership to individuals and families across the United States. HPA has a portfolio of single family rental homes across the United States.
New York City, NYCommercial Observer

Remote Work Cited as Top Concern in Commercial Real Estate: Report

The uncertain future of office space from increased remote-working trends ranked as the most pressing issue affecting commercial real estate professionals globally in the near future, based on the results of a new survey released by the Counselors of Real Estate, Commercial Observer can first report. Remote work and mobility...
Real Estaterenx.ca

Why women make great commercial real estate brokers

Commercial real estate, like some other fields in business, has been historically male-dominated, but that statistic is changing and for good reasons. When you thought of a commercial real estate brokerage 30 years ago, most likely a certain image came to mind. Namely, a group of middle-aged, suburban men. Now, most brokerages are likely to be more diverse, with both young and old, male and female.
Fredericksburg, TXFredericksburg Standard

Limiting STRs could be key to housing market

Real estate market needs boost in supply to regain some sanity. As we have been publishing a series of stories about affordable housing (or the lack thereof) in Fredericksburg, one thing has become clear: There isn’t any, at least not for working-class people. Fredericksburg has struggled with the affordability of...
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

Homeowner Wealth Increases Through Growing Equity This Year

Building financial wealth and stability remains one of the top reasons Americans choose to own a home, and as a homeowner, your wealth often grows without you even realizing it. In a recent paper published by the Urban Institute, Home Ownership is Affordable Housing, author Mike Loftin illustrates how homeowners increase their equity and their wealth simply by making monthly mortgage payments:
Real Estatejioforme.com

Rental Trends Shaped Southern California Real Estate: NIMBYism

NIMBYism is just one of the major rental trends shaping the real estate market. Urban Land Institute Spring Conference Conference.. The current real estate market in Southern California, in particular, is defined by overwhelming buyer demand that cannot be met due to a significant shortage of inventories.If you take a look What is the cause of the housing crisis? The answers include a small number of new home constructions, an increasing trend of aging, and housing policy.In fact, optimistic forecasts based on current new construction rates The end of the housing crisis It’s been 6 years.
Real Estatejebsmith.net

Can you legally avoid capital gains taxes on Real Estate, Crypto & Stocks?

Are you considering selling Real Estate, Cryptocurrencies & Stocks but worried about the capital gains tax? Is a way to legally tax when selling a primary residence above the capital gains exemption in this housing market? Can you avoid crypto taxes legally? In this video, we discuss the deferred sales trust with Brett Swarts of Capital Gains Tax Solutions and how to avoid capital gains tax.
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Independent

Affordable Housing and How to Get There Faster

How can we increase the amount of affordable housing rapidly? New construction adds affordable housing very slowly and with inadequate amounts. However, options do exist that would dramatically increase the available affordable housing fast. One such frequently proposed option is through the use of rent control and rent-stabilization measures. For...
Real Estaterealtor.com

Are There Fees for Canceling a Real Estate Agent Contract?

You did the research, found a real estate agent you thought was right for the job, and signed an agreement to let the pro list your property. But if time passes—and if your house doesn’t sell—you might start wondering: Can you cancel that real estate contract—and if so, at what cost?
Real Estateaithority.com

Cushman & Wakefield Echinox Adopts Yardi To Manage Commercial Real Estate Portfolio

Independently owned and operated affiliate of Cushman & Wakefield will utilise fully connected cloud-based software to manage commercial real estate assets. Cushman & Wakefield Echinox, a leading real estate company in the Romanian market, has selected Yardi® as its technology partner for the management of commercial real estate assets in Romania. The platform will provide a full range of services to investors, developers, owners and tenants. Cushman & Wakefield Echinox manages roughly 50,000 square metres of office buildings in Bucharest.
Real EstateRealEstateRama

Real Estate – Explore New Worlds of Investment Opportunity

When it comes to at-home investing, real estate is certainly not a sector or “genre” that springs to mind. Robo and auto advisors are more popular than ever, and for good reason: their accessibility and algorithmic nature save us time, and lots of it. Thus, most of us are content to deal in the common stocks or odd mutual fund which robo-advisors tend to facilitate.
Brooklyn, NYdnyuz.com

Recent Commercial Real Estate Transactions

189 First Street (between Third Avenue and Whitwell Place) This 6,680-square-foot industrial building in Gowanus was built in 1940. It was delivered vacant to ABC Collision, an auto repair shop that has been operating in the area for more than 20 years. The building had been in the owner’s hands since the 1970s.
Real Estatethepowerofknowledge.xyz

5 Reasons You Must Invest In Real Estate Right Now

Did you know that over 90% of the world’s millionaires invest in real estate? Real estate is an excellent way to build wealth and if you ask me here are 5 reasons you must invest in real estate right now!. Reason #1: Passive income streams. One of the reasons why...
Real Estatehernandonewstoday.com

Beware of Rental – Real Estate Scams

Rental property scams are often found on local buy, sell, trade websites such as Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace and Facebook groups. With the heightened market and lack of rental property, it’s important to be extremely cautious about who you do business with. When engaging in a rental transaction, or real-estate purchase...
Boise, IDibuyhousesboise.com

How to Know You’re Ready to Invest in Boise Real Estate

So you think you’re ready to start building your real estate empire? It can be exciting to begin a new business, but real estate investing is just that, a business. You and those around you must understand that much like going to college and learning a new profession. It is a significant time commitment as it requires you to dedicate many hours of your day to run any successful business. We will cover a few simple steps you can take to know that you are prepared to invest in Boise real estate.
Nevada Statebusinesspress.vegas

R-J real estate team holds rental roundtable

On June 15, the Las Vegas Review-Journal and the Las Vegas Business Press in partnership with the Nevada State Apartment Association held its first virtual Rental Roundtable. Seven Las Vegas real estate experts talked about the local rental market, luxury trends and challenges in providing affordable housing. Industry expert Mike Ballard served at the event moderator.
Income Taxrealtybiznews.com

Benefits of Private Mortgage Lenders

When most homeowners seek a mortgage, they go to a bank, credit union, or other financial institution, but sometimes, these lenders won’t lend them money for a variety of reasons. When looking for a mortgage broker Barrie homeowners who are having a hard time getting approved for a loan may want to consider a private mortgage lender. Here’s why.
Real Estaterealtybiznews.com

Seller Concessions in Real Estate Explained

Many terms get bantered around in real estate that either a buyer or seller may not know the meaning of. One such term is seller’s concessions. It is not uncommon at all for a client to ask what are seller concessions. Seller concessions are monies that a homeowner agrees to credit to a buyer in a real estate transaction.