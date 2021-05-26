Know Your Rights When It Comes to Commercial Real-Estate Rental, Reap the Rewards
Thanks to a wide-scale trial forced upon us by the pandemic, telecommuting is growing by leaps and bounds. While this may augur heightened sales of standing desks and fancy chairs for the house, it could have the opposite effect on commercial real estate. Many owners of commercial real estate may need to declare bankruptcy in order to restructure their debt load as a result of falling rental income and demand.www.thehour.com