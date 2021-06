Given my well-documented love of thrifting and repurposing, it shouldn’t surprise you that one of the first things I planned to do when fully vaccinated was revisit the thrift store. Providing me an extra layer of freedom during that long-awaited third week in May, my father took the kids to New Jersey for a week of Zoom school from the beach. Meanwhile, my first post-vax trips to Value Village and Village Thrift were disappointing. Champagne flutes from the bygone Caesar’s Pocono Resort or what appeared to be the entire inventory of a dress supplier were sad reminders of shuttered businesses — possible byproducts of the pandemic?