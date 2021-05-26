Cancel
Harris County, TX

Harris County Precinct 4 Parks seeks Summer Intern

By Ken Fountain
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarris County Precinct 4 Parks is seeking a Summer Intern. The Summer Intern works under the direct supervision of the park director and park manager, works with park staff to perform their duties, and at times must have the ability to work independently. This position requires a friendly individual with a “can-do attitude,” willing to work outdoors in all weather conditions, not afraid to get their hands dirty, and capable of conducting a variety of tasks in the course of a normal day. Polite communication skills and willingness to interact with the general public and volunteers on an informal basis are essential traits. For the full job description and to apply online, visit governmentjobs.com. Application materials may also be sent directly to Rose Belzung Holmes, Assistant Superintendent, at rbelzung@hcp4.net.

