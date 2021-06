The Class A State Softball Tournament started their first day of competition at Stodden Park in Butte on Thursday. Polson defeated Corvallis 9-2 and Lewistown beat Park 13-9. Frenchtown slid past Billings Central 5-3 and Laurel got the win over Havre 10-4. Polson and Lewistown will go up against each other on Friday in the semifinals as well as Frenchtown and Laurel. First pitch for both games is at 1 p.m.