Agriculture

Indian farmers mark 6 months of protest with no end in sight

wcn247.com
 29 days ago

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian farmers demanding the government repeal new agriculture laws they say will devastate their livelihoods have marked their protest movement’s sixth month by flying black banners on the cars and tractors and burning effigies of the prime minister. Protesters have been blocking three highways connecting New Delhi to northern and western cities since November to press their demand for scrapping of the laws they say will favor large corporate farms. The protest has continued despite a surge in coronavirus cases that has overwhelmed the country. The black flags were flown Wednesday in several cities, towns and villages around the capital.

