State lawmakers approve bill to support small meat processors

By Robert Pore
Grand Island Independent
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNebraska lawmakers recently voted 48-0 to approve a bill that would support small meatpackers. A similar bill has been approved by Iowa lawmakers. According to the Center for Rural Affairs, which is based in Lyons, the lawmakers’ unanimous approval of bills to assist small meat processors and livestock producers will help clear obstacles brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

theindependent.com
