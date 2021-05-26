Rosalea “Rosie” Thompson, 81
Rosalea “Rosie” Joanne Christopher Thompson, 81, of Billings, Montana, passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, May 22, 2021, from natural causes. Rosie was born June 3, 1939, to John Henry Christopher and Zelma Lillian Calhoun Christopher in Wichita, Kansas. After graduating from Goddard High School in Goddard, she attended Friends University in Wichita where she earned her associate’s degree. She met and married the love of her life, Henry “Hank” Thompson, on Dec. 15, 1957.www.sidneyherald.com