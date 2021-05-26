Rosalea “Rosie” Thompson, 81

With so many charitable organizations in the world, sometimes it's really difficult to decide which one or ones to support. I have a few charities that I like to support and a few of those include, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, The Shriners Hospitals for Children, and the Boys & Girls Clubs. St. Jude because I've seen first hand the incredible work that they do and the many lives they have saved and are changing worldwide with their research. I support the Shriners because my sister needed their services when she was young. She has a brittle bone disease, so she spent many years at The Shrines Hospitals for surgeries and treatment. As for the Boys & Girls Clubs, all of my kids went to the Boys & Girls Clubs in the summertime when school was out. I also had the very distinct pleasure of serving on the board of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County for a few years and it was something I am very glad I got to experience.