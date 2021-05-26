Cancel
Belgium suspends J&J vaccine for under 41s after death

 29 days ago

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium has suspended the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for people under age 41 following the death of a person who had received the shot. The government is asking for urgent advice from the European Medicines Agency before it will consider lifting the suspension. It added Wednesday that the impact on the national vaccination drive would be very limited.

