Grace College Online Celebrates Back-to-Back Records, Freezes Tuition for Fall 2021
Grace College Online celebrates record new student enrollment for the second enrollment period in a row. Last week, the school nearly doubled its all-time high summer enrollment of new students. This follows its record enrollment for new students this past spring. As a result of the strong demand for online and adult education, Grace is freezing its online tuition, which was reduced by nearly 20% across the board last May.www.grace.edu