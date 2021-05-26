Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winona Lake, IN

Grace College Online Celebrates Back-to-Back Records, Freezes Tuition for Fall 2021

grace.edu
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrace College Online celebrates record new student enrollment for the second enrollment period in a row. Last week, the school nearly doubled its all-time high summer enrollment of new students. This follows its record enrollment for new students this past spring. As a result of the strong demand for online and adult education, Grace is freezing its online tuition, which was reduced by nearly 20% across the board last May.

www.grace.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winona Lake, IN
Winona Lake, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Education#Adult Education#Accreditation#College Tuition#College Students#Graduate College#College Admissions#Open Enrollment#Cacrep#Grace Online#Christ#Fall Programs#Online Admissions#Spring#All Time High#Dean#Virtual Learners#Tremendous Growth#Dr Tim Ziebarth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Psychology
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Collegeswaxahachiesun.com

SAGU lowers online and graduate studies tuition for fall 2021

Southwestern Assemblies of God University is making a bold move for fall 2021. In the face of rising college costs around the nation, the university is lowering tuition for its distance education and graduate studies students by up to 25%. For SAGU’s distance education degree programs, the cost per credit...
CollegesThe Daily

Student senate calls on university to freeze tuition

The ASUW Student Senate passed legislation Tuesday denouncing the UW’s proposed tuition increase for the 2021-2022 academic year. The proposed increase is 2.8% for resident undergraduates and 2% for all other students and is intended to fund projected increases in operating costs for the 2022 fiscal year. “They haven’t decreased...
Marshall, TXInside Higher Ed

Some HBCUs Lower Fall Tuition

Clinton College, a historically Black institution in South Carolina, is halving its tuition for all students who enroll for this fall. Each full-time student will also receive a new computer tablet. Jocelyn Biggs, associate vice president of student enrollment, said the move is in response to the pandemic. She hopes...
CollegesNewport Plain Talk

WSCC's Kids College is back on campus for 2021

Walters State’s Kids College is back on campus for 2021!. The unique day camp for kids features classes in archery, pottery, rocket science, spy kids, google docs and web design, drawing/animation and more. Classes meet June 14-17 and Jun 21-24. Both sessions have content designed for students in grades three...
Collegeswvua23.com

Tuition Freeze for UA System Campuses for the 2021-22 Academic Year

For the fifth consecutive year, the University of Alabama Board of Trustees has voted not to increase tuition for most students at all UA system campuses. Students can expect to see minor cost adjustments for some distance learning programs and study areas, but there will be no tuition increase for in-person students at any University of Alabama system campus.
Macon, GA41nbc.com

Miller-Motte College welcomes students back to campus

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- Students have returned to in person classes at Miller-Motte College, and staff says they’re excited. After transitioning to online last March due to the pandemic, students had to learn at a quicker pace from home. To welcome students back, the college held a block party. Food and drinks...
Versailles, KYSentinel-Echo

KCTCS Board votes to freeze tuition

VERSAILLES — The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) Board of Regents voted Friday to freeze tuition for 2021-22 academic year at the current rate of $179 per credit hour. Several factors went into the decision, including the financial hardships many families suffered due to COVID 19. “The pandemic...
Vermont Statemynbc5.com

Vermont State Colleges now offering free tuition for select programs this fall

RANDOLPH, Vt. — The presidents of the Vermont State Colleges announced an unprecedented offer to woo more students to campus this fall. "Did I mention free tuition?" Castleton University President Jonathan Spiro asked Wednesday, at a news conference at Vermont Technical College. He noted Castleton's early education and special education and nursing programs are tuition free this fall.
Boaz, ALsnead.edu

Snead State Community College Back to Normal Access

Snead State Community College is back to “normal access” on campus following the release of certain COVD-19 mandates and an increase in the number of individuals who have been vaccinated. Though Snead State welcomed students back to campus for the spring semester, safety protocols, such as a face covering requirement...
Collegessouthtexascollege.edu

Dual Credit Alumna Comes Back to College

Inspiration can happen in an instant. And for Ximena Beas, who spent two years after high school on the fence about her college future, a single spark of a moment would change everything. There’s no doubt she was ready. In fact, she already had four college classes under her belt...
King City, CAhartnell.edu

Hartnell Will Welcome Students Back on Campuses This Summer and Fall

Hartnell College continues to register students for its Summer and Fall 2021 terms, both of which include a substantial return to in-person learning, as well as classes with a blend of online and in-person instruction and others that will be fully online. Most summer courses will start this coming Monday,...
West Lafayette, INWISH-TV

Purdue extends tuition freeze at West Lafayette campus

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Tuition will stay frozen on Purdue University’s main campus for the next two school years. The freeze was part of the operating budget approved this week by the university trustees. Base undergraduate tuition and fees for Indiana residents will be less than $10,000 a year...
CollegesDaily Progress

Opinion/Editorial: Tools for an enrollment turnaround

Community colleges were among the institutions that significantly had to adapt to disruptions caused by COVID-19. Classes that once were held in person shifted to hybrid and online settings. Students who previously juggled jobs and schooling might have lost their employment; others saw family members face job losses and picked up additional responsibilities at home. Poor internet access, or even a lack of basic digital literacy skills, made for difficult distance-learning adjustments.