Malky Mackay hopeful past is in past after taking Ross County reins

You signed for Finn Harps in the Republic of Ireland in 2019. How are you enjoying your time at the club so far and how would you describe the club?. I am really enjoying my time at Finn Harps FC. I am into my third season and I am loving my time at the club. It was a bit of a culture shock at first when I came over from Scotland and it was different being away from home and living with other boys but I have nothing but good words to say about the club, place and the people over here.