Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Malky Mackay hopeful past is in past after taking Ross County reins

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMalky Mackay met up with his ghosts of yesteryear after being appointed manager of Ross County. The 49-year-old former Cardiff, Watford and Wigan boss, who stepped down as the Scottish Football Association’s performance director in November after four years in the post during which he was in interim charge of Scotland for a friendly game against Holland, replaces John Hughes who left on Monday despite steering the club to Scottish Premiership safety.

www.fourfourtwo.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malky Mackay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Club#Uk#John Ross#Interim Manager#Chief Executive Officer#The Football Association#The Scottish Fa#Celtic#Staggies#Ross County#Watford#Cardiff Manager#Interim Charge#Supporter Liaison Officer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UEFA
News Break
Soccer
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
News Break
FIFA
Country
Netherlands
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerBBC

Ross Callachan: Forward becomes Malky Mackay's first Ross County signing

Ross Callachan says Malky Mackay's plans for Ross County "mirrored my ambitions" after becoming the new manager's first signing. The forward scored 10 goals in 37 games for Hamilton Academical last season before activating a release clause when the club dropped out of the top flight. Former Raith Rovers, Hearts...
SoccerBBC

Celtic: 'Big decisions' over Postecoglou's staff & squad - Bonner

"Big decisions" have to be made quickly over Ange Postecoglou's support staff and playing squad to give the new manager the best chance of success, says Celtic legend Pat Bonner. Postecoglou's appointment ends Celtic's 106-day search for a boss, but they remain without a director of football. The Australian's backroom...
SoccerYardbarker

Opinion: The club have acted, now the Celtic Support must get behind Postecoglou and McKay

Yesterday’s news confirming the appointment of Ange Pontecoglu as Celtic’s 20th manager brings to an end the stand-off between the club and the supporters and allows minds to be made up whether or not season tickets are going to be renewed or conversely whether the events of the past twelve months have caused an irretrievable breakdown in the relationship between any given supporter and the Celtic Board.
Premier LeagueSporting News

The Socceroos stars Ange Postecoglou could sign at Celtic

After endless speculation, Celtic confirmed Ange Postecoglou as their new manager on Thursday and he could now have a few Socceroos in his sights. The Australian will leave Japan for Scotland after winning a J-League title with Yokohama F.Marinos following his dramatic Socceroos exit in 2017. Postecoglou has been tasked...
Soccercfbfootball.com

Mark Russell: I’m loving life at Finn Harps

You signed for Finn Harps in the Republic of Ireland in 2019. How are you enjoying your time at the club so far and how would you describe the club?. I am really enjoying my time at Finn Harps FC. I am into my third season and I am loving my time at the club. It was a bit of a culture shock at first when I came over from Scotland and it was different being away from home and living with other boys but I have nothing but good words to say about the club, place and the people over here.
WorldWorld Soccer Talk

New Celtic boss Postecoglou hails ‘special’ achievements in Japan

Tokyo (AFP) – Incoming Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou Friday said he had “created something special” with Japan’s Yokohama F. Marinos but couldn’t turn down a “tremendous opportunity” with the Scottish giants. The former Australia boss was named Celtic manager on Thursday, replacing Neil Lennon who resigned in February. The 55-year-old...
UEFABBC

Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hibernian, Motherwell, Hamilton, Inverness CT, McInnes, Moyes, Euro 2020

Galatasaray are preparing a £1m plus bid for Hibs defender Ryan Porteous. The Turkish giants have been tracking the Scotland cap for the past year. (Scottish Sun) As he prepares to face Scotland on Monday, Tomas Soucek describes Uefa's 10-game ban for Czech Republic team-mate Ondrej Kudela as "absurd" after the defender was found guilty of racially abusing Rangers' Glen Kamara. (Daily Mail)
SoccerThe Independent

Scotland defender Scott McKenna fully tuned into Euro 2020 campaign

Scott McKenna never previously paid much attention to major tournaments but the Scotland defender insists he is fully tuned in to Euro 2020 now as Steve Clarke’s side get set to end the nation’s finals blackout. Nottingham Forrest centre-back McKenna was still in nappies the last time the Scots appeared...
UEFAgranthshala.com

Scotland confirm they WILL take a knee for England Euro 2020 clash at Wembley

The Scottish players will kneel in solidarity with their England counterparts when they play at Wembley at Euro 2020. The Scots said on Thursday they would stand in solidarity against racism during the tournament, but the reaction prompted a partial reconsideration 24 hours later. 4. Scotland boss Steve Clark talks...
Sportsnewsfinale.com

GORDON STRACHAN: Scotland CAN make an impact at Euro 2020

Scotland can approach this tournament with confidence. Yes, we are all thrilled to be there after waiting so long but that doesn’t mean we are just there to be brushed aside. This is a good group of Scottish players. Good attitude, good personality and they have courage too. Most importantly,...
SoccerBBC

Craig Gordon: Scotland goalkeeper cherishing the Euros for those who missed out

Darren Fletcher. James McFadden. Barry Ferguson. Robert Snodgrass. James McArthur. Kenny Miller. Shaun Maloney. Scott Brown. Steven Naismith. Gary Naysmith. Just 10 of the players Craig Gordon shared a Scotland dressing room with over his 17-year international career that never featured at a major tournament. Referee Manuel Mejuto Gonzalez against...
SoccerThe Sun US

Who is ITV pundit Ally McCoist, what teams has he played for?

ITV will retain the services of Rangers legend Ally McCoist for their live coverage of Euro 2020 this summer. McCoist proved to be a big hit among ITV viewers for his commentary style during the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The 58-year-old former striker is a Rangers hero, spending FIFTEEN...