The Great Move: Gretzky will be part of Turner's NHL studio

wcn247.com
 29 days ago

“The Great One” is headed from the front office to a cable television studio. Turner Sports has reached a multi-year agreement with Wayne Gretzky to be a studio analyst when its coverage of the National Hockey League begins in October. He will appear during key moments in the regular season and then throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Turner’s seven-year agreement begins next season. The deal includes regular-season and playoff games as well as the 2023, ’25 and ’27 Stanley Cup Finals on the TNT cable network.

