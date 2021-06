Rumours of Leicester City’s interest in a transfer for Philippe Coutinho have reignited once again. Here is what FoL knows about the talk. There used to be chuckles at the mention of Leicester wanting targets from outfits such as Barcelona. But no more. For the Foxes to take lesser players from these type of iconic teams and even revitalise their careers is an absolute possibility. Which brings us nicely onto LCFC-linked Philippe Coutinho.