Louvre appoints Laurence des Cars as first female president

The Guardian
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Louvre is to have a female president for the first time in its 228-year history. Emmanuel Macron has appointed the art historian Laurence des Cars as head of the world’s most visited museum, founded in 1793. Des Cars, president of the Musée d’Orsay and L’Orangerie in Paris, both of which she has run since 2017, will take over the prestigious post in September.

