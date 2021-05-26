Cancel
Caroline Almonte’s Little League Tale

06880danwoog.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI know that no town is perfect. But I have to say Westport came pretty close to it on Saturday. My 6th grade son Elias — a first-time Little League player — was allowed to pitch his first game today. Elias is not only new to the game of baseball,...

06880danwoog.com
#Baseball#Rangers#Little League Tale#Angels#The Game#Westport#Time#Empathetic Children
Hazleton, PAStandard-Speaker

Little League Roundup

Winning pitcher Robbie Miller hit a double and two singles to lead E&B. Jacoby Miller added a triple and two singles and executed a rundown play in the field and Danny Lemis doubled and pitched well in relief for the winners. Alexander Guzman rapped a double, Steven Garcia singled and...
MLBMLB

Hamilton sacrifices face on Little League HR

CLEVELAND -- Billy Hamilton has used his glove, legs and bat to help the White Sox gain victories during the 2021 season. During the second inning of Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Indians, batting against Shane Bieber at Progressive Field, Hamilton used two of the three to push the White Sox in front against the reigning American League Cy Young.
Baseballsouthernillinoisnow.com

Little League Results From 6-1-21

In Little League Major’s play Americana used a big 7-run sixth inning to earn a 12-2 victory. Silas Lux, Nicholi Marhanka, Keaton Smythe, Walker Crank and Keytin Grawe all drove in runs in the frame. Landon White was on the mound going 5 innings, allowing 5 hits and 2 runs with 6 strikeouts. Evan Barnes was the starter for Lions. He went 4 innings allowing 3 hits and 5 runs. Trey Clark homered for Americana and had multiple hits along with Crank. Barnes went 2-3 for Lions.
Photographylittleleague.org

Little League Photo Contest

Little League Baseball and Softball is played in approximately 6,500 communities across more than 80 countries around the world, but regardless of where the game is played, the same core mission is shared. Little League believes in the power of youth baseball and softball to teach life lessons that build stronger individuals and communities. Joined together by one common goal, every local Little League is part of one team, one unified Little League. Help us tell the next chapter of “One Team. One Little League.” with photos that represent how your team, your league, your community comes together to be a part of our epic story. Whether it’s a recent photo from what you’ve been doing to keep the Little League experience alive during these difficult times, an exciting photo as your league returns to the field, or a photo from your previous Little League experience, this is your chance to tell your story.
Baseballantigojournal.com

Cardinals, Braves, A's all winners in Antigo Little League

The first place CoVantage Cardinals got it done again in Antigo Little League play Wednesday, pushing their season record to 5-1-1 with an 11-0 win over Parson’s Pirates. The Cardinals needed just four innings to dispatch of Parson’s thanks to some strong pitching and timely hitting. Eli Cornelius led the...
Salem, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Friday Night At The Little League Complex

In girls softball action at the Complex, Landers beat Caseys 17-8. Reagan Shuler struckout 12 in 4 innings with Kendall Zmmermann finishing out the final inning. She also finished with 3 singles. Maci Thorsel hit a grand slam, Lauryn Mascareno had a hit along with Teagan Lobek, Kinsley Parrish, Lily Holsapple and Ali Patrick. In the loss, Emma Lipe struck out 7 and added 2 singles. Emily Parrett threw a runner out trying to steal 3rd. Chelsey Haines had a hit along with Blaike Jourdan and Jorja English. Emily Jones had 2 hits including a double and Kenley Cripps also had 2 hits.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Braves add Abraham Almonte to OF mix

The Atlanta Braves selected the contract of outfielder Abraham Almonte from Triple-A Gwinnett, while right-hander Jay Flaa was optioned back to the minor league club. To open a spot on the 40-man roster, the Braves placed right-hander Huascar Ynoa (broken hand) on the 60-day injured list. Ynoa was went on the 10-day IL May 17 after he punched a dugout bench in frustration.
BaseballManteca Bulletin

LITTLE LEAGUE: NGLL Yankees advance

With Yankees teammate Tony Sanchez stifling the Giants bats Friday night, Dominick. Garcia led an 11-hit attack that helped bury the Giants in a 16-1 mercy rule elimination win for the Yankees in the in-house Northgate Little League majors tournament at Gillen Field. Garcia (3 for 4, four RBI, home...
Sportswindcrest-tx.gov

Windcrest Little League Closing Ceremonies

Join the Windcrest Little Leagues for their end of the season celebration! Come out for an afternoon of fun, food, and togetherness. Closing ceremonies will be followed by a Parents vs Coaches softball game. Support the WLL and purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win some great prizes. The raffle will take place on the same day. Tickets will be on sale the day of the event or you may contact Aaron Garcia with the WILL at 210-608-2729.
Sportsnewportri.com

LOCAL SPORTS ROUNDUP: Sunset League and Little League results

• R&R Construction scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to go up by 10 runs, and relief pitcher Carlos Pena struck out the side after loading the bases in the bottom of the inning as Construction topped Westcott 12-2 at Cardines Field on Tuesday. Stephen Maybach...
BaseballCitizen Tribune

Area Little League Scores

The Braves took care of business in Tuesday’s makeup game against the Giants with a 12-6 victory. Caleb Shepard and Collin Rouse led the way with two singles each. Brantley Earls and Preston Bowers each added a single for the Braves to aid the victory. Shepard went down as the...
Baseballantigojournal.com

Standings tighten up in Antigo Little League

Tommy’s Braves moved within a half-game of the first place CoVantage Cardinals in the Majors Division of Antigo Little League on Monday, defeating the Waukesha Bearings Brewers 11-1. Breleigh Akright led Tommy’s with a 2-3 game, including a double. Isaac Buchman, Marcus Washatko, Ryker Remington and Coleman Marmes all contributed...
BaseballManteca Bulletin

LITTLE LEAGUE: Pirates eye TOC berth

Tucker Davidson came out from behind the plate for the Spreckels Park Little League minor Pirates and took the mound in the third inning Tuesday, blanking the Marlins the rest of the way and leading the Pirates to a 9-5 win. This puts the Pirates in first place with one game left to play and a trip to the District 67 Tournament of Champions on the line.
Baseballantigojournal.com

A's remain undefeated in Antigo Little League play

The lone undefeated team in Antigo Little comes from the Minors Division. The Antigo Times A’s moved to 5-0-1 Wednesday with a 18-5 rout of the Neve’s Furniture White Sox, who remain in second place at 3-2-1. Tucker Medo, Sawyer Brandt and Austin Martinson all had two hits to lead...
MLBGrand Haven Tribune

Catcher Jake Rogers emerging as impact player for Tigers

DETROIT — There has been a plot twist in the Jake Rogers story. He’s not the prospect with frustratingly untapped potential any more. He’s not the guy even a supreme motivator and communicator like AJ Hinch couldn’t reach early on this spring. By the game, Rogers is carving his niche as not only a dependable defensive catcher, but as an impactful one, a player who can produce at the plate as well as behind it.
Davis, CADavis Enterprise

Local roundup: Little League championships this weekend

Davis Little League will play its spring City Championship games this weekend with title clashes set for Saturday evening at the DLL Complex on H Street. First pitch for the AA Division bout is scheduled for 4 p.m., while the AAA contest will kick off at 5 p.m. on the West Field. The Majors’ championship will start at 6 p.m. on the East Field.