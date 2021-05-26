Phillies MLR 5/25/21: DJ Stewart blasts another HR and Cornelius Randolph can’t stop getting on base

Adonis Medina - 4 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, 6 GB, 1 FB. A rare game where the IronPigs offense is completely shutout. Ryan Cordell provided the lone hit. Adonis Medina took his 3rd loss and saw his ERA rise to 4.85. Didi Gregorius takes his first rehab start, but didn’t last the whole game as he exited at the top of the 6th (hopefully he wasn’t scheduled to play the whole game). Enyel De Los Santos with another solid outing, so far in AAA he has a 2.79 ERA with 17 strikeouts to 3 walks in 9.2 innings. How the Phillies think he wouldn’t be an improvement over the likes of Brandon Kintzler is mindboggling.