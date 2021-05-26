Cancel
MLB

Phillies MLR 5/25/21: DJ Stewart blasts another HR and Cornelius Randolph can’t stop getting on base

By Jay Polinsky
The Good Phight
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLehigh Valley 6, Worcester 5 (F/10) David Parkinson - 5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 7 K, 2 GB, 3 FB. Outside a rough debut outing, Parkinson has been mowing down opposing hitters. The 25 year old lefty has 17 strikeouts to 4 walks in 14.2 innings so far. Damon Jones actually gave up his first runs of the season after a 7+ inning scoreless streak to start the season. Ryan Cordell hit his 4th homer of the season and Cornelius Randolph stole his 3rd base. In the bottom of the 10th, down by 1 run, Edgar Cabral tied it up with a RBI single. Eventually the IronPigs would score the walk-off winning run on a passed ball.

www.thegoodphight.com
