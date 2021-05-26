Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Senior Bowl to host annual HBCU Combine in Mobile

By Creg Stephenson
Posted by 
AL.com
AL.com
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Reese’s Senior Bowl has partnered with the NFL on an annual HBCU Combine each January in Mobile, allowing the top players from historically Black college football programs to be showcased for pro teams. The first HBCU Combine will take place Jan. 28-29 on the campus of the University of...

www.al.com
AL.com

AL.com

95K+
Followers
27K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Football Skills#American Football#Pro Bowl#Hbcu Combine#The Senior Bowl#Nflfootballops#Alabama State#Morgan State#Football Operations#North Carolina A T#Meac#Hbcu Athletes#Hbcu Draft Prospects#Nfl Teams#Football Players#Nfl History#Hancock Whitney Stadium#Mobile#Spring Schedules
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Honolulu, HIthe university of hawai'i system

UH’s Ching Field to host 2021 Hawaiʻi Bowl

After the pandemic prompted the cancellation of the 2020 Hawaiʻi Bowl, the program announced it will return this coming football bowl season. Since Aloha Stadium will not be available for the University of Hawaiʻi football season, the bowl game will be held at the newly renovated Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex on the UH Mānoa campus.
Fort Dodge, IAyourfortdodge.com

Dodger Stadium To Host Bowl Game Between Top 10 Teams Saturday

Fort Dodge will host a college football bowl game this weekend, as Iowa Central has accepted a bid to the Graphic Edge Bowl. Normally, the bowl game is played at the UNI Dome, but that changed due to the NJCAA’s shuffle to the football schedule. Dodger Stadium has now been selected to be the host site.
NFLchatsports.com

NFL news: Las Vegas could still host 2024 Super Bowl

Wednesday, the NFL announced it has awarded the 2023 Super Bowl to Arizona and the game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, which, of course is the home of the Arizona Cardinals. The game will be played February 12, 2023. Next season’s Super Bowl will be played...
NFLscsuathletics.com

HBCU's are getting their own NFL combine

With recent high profile hires like Deion Sanders at Jackson State and Eddie George at Tennessee State, you could argue that the light on HBCU's has never been brighter. Now HBCU's will be getting their own combine, as the Reese's Senior Bowl and the NFL announced a partnership today to an HBCU Combine to showcase draft eligible talent.
Andrews, TXcbs7.com

UTPB football hosting annual ORMC Kids Camp

Recordings of the CBS7 News at 5 newscast. Andrews drops Game 1 of playoff series, will try to bounce back Saturday. The Andrews High School baseball team lost 5-0 to Argyle in Game 1 of the regional semifinal playoff series. Local. ECISD STAAR. Updated: 19 hours ago. Recordings of the...
College Sportsruralradio.com

63rd Annual Shrine Bowl Football Game is Saturday

The 63rd annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl all-star football game is Saturday night at UNK’s Cope Stadium. Area athletes on the North team are Jesus Barragan of West Point-Beemer, Mike Brands from Oakland-Craig and Tommy McEvoy from Clarkson/Leigh. Tomorrow’s Shrine Bowl will be broadcast on 840 KTIC/Classic Country 98.3 and 98.7...
Fresno, CAthefeather.com

40th annual senior graduation

As the school year comes to an end, the class of ’21 is acknowledged during the 40th annual graduation. ‘lifers’ and 27 CSF members during the ceremony. The graduating class cumulated over $2,5 million in scholarships. Fresno Christian Schools was first established in 1977 with a total of 135 students...
NFLLas Vegas Herald

Raiders host Girls Flag Football All-Star Game, Combine, Clinic

HENDERSON, Nev. - The Las Vegas Raiders partnered with the Southern Nevada Flag Football Coaches Association and Allegiant to host the Southern Nevada High School Girls Flag Football All-Star Game. Prior to the game, the girls took part in a combine event which served as a showcase to perform physical and mental tests in the hopes of attracting the attention of college recruiters. The day began with a clinic for girls ages 7-13 who wish to advance their football skills and fundamentals. These activities were part of the "Inspire" program, a unique endeavor presented by Allegiant, which stepped in to provide several assets for the participants including camp shirts and giveaway items.
NBAmyhorrynews.com

Myrtle Beach Sports Center to play host to new kind of NBA combine

Pete Mickeal is using his 20-plus years of basketball experience to help showcase the talent that many basketball fans might not be familiar with: bringing a one-of-a-kind event to the John T. Rhodes Myrtle Beach Sports Center in Myrtle Beach later this month. Over the past year, Mickeal put together...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Chris Olave, Ohio State WR | NFL Draft Scouting Report

Despite a reputation for producing wide receiver talent for the NFL, Ohio State hasn’t had a first-round receiver since Ted Ginn in 2007. Although he garnered early-round potential in this year’s class, Chris Olave spurned the NFL Draft for his senior season with the Buckeyes. Will another season catapult the Ohio State WR into the first round? Could he be the best receiver in the 2022 NFL Draft?
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame S | NFL Draft Scouting Report

There hasn’t been a safety drafted in the top 10 since 2017. Can Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton break that drought at the 2022 NFL Draft?. When the next NFL Draft kicks off in Las Vegas, it will be five years since a safety was selected with a top-10 pick. Since 2010, just three players at the position have ascended to the early part of Day 1. In the 2022 NFL Draft, that select group should add another name in Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton. The Fighting Irish have an extraordinary player marshaling their defense this year, and his scouting report demonstrates just how talented the junior safety is.
NFLbucksinsider.com

Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields signs rookie deal with Chicago Bears

Justin Fields landed with the Chicago Bears in the 2021 NFL Draft. Despite some debate regarding his abilities leading into the draft, the former Ohio State quarterback was selected No. 11 overall, the fourth player at his position off the board following Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, BYU’s Zach Wilson and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance. On Thursday, Fields was officially rewarded for his hard work. According to a report from NFL Network league insider Tom Pelissero, the Bears signed Fields to his rookie deal. Per Pelissero’s report, Fields signed a fully guaranteed four-year worth $18,871,952 contract that includes $11,085,056 in signing bonuses. This number falls in line with Spotrac.com’s projected salary for Fields released shortly after the NFL Draft, which had him earning $18,871,955 on his rookie deal with a signing bonus of $11,085,058. Fields was a five-star prospect out of Kennesaw, Georgia, and the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback and the…
Georgia State247Sports

Senior Bowl director predicts breakout season for Georgia duo

While Nakobe Dean returns for his junior season, Georgia will look to replace fellow inside linebacker Monty Rice this fall after he was selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans. Luckily the Dawgs have some talented players at the position who have been waiting in the wings for the opportunity and Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy thinks a pair of rising seniors will take advantage of the increase in playing time.
Alabama StateThe Eagle-Tribune

BC football to host Alabama ... in 2031

William V. Campbell Director of Athletics Pat Kraft announced on Wednesday that Boston College and Alabama will meet for a two-game series on the gridiron beginning in 2031 in Chestnut Hill. “As we look to build out our future schedules, it was important for us to find a series that...
NFLvanquishthefoe.com

BYU’s History in NFL Stadiums in The Independence Era

The independence era of BYU football, starting in 2011, has brought lots of excitement to the program. The Cougars have played on large, national stages as well as in impressive venues. Part of the perks of being independent is the freedom to schedule a variety of teams in various places, including NFL stadiums.
NFLtigernet.com

Arik Gilbert

Their SoCal transfer QB is a Heisman frontrunner. In four starts, Daniels did looked pretty solid. He completed 67% of his passes for 1,231 yards, averaging 10.3 yards per attempt, with 10 TD's and only 2 INT's. However, you have to consider the opponents. His four starts came against Mississippi State, uof6c, Mizzou and Cincinnati. With the exception of Cincinnati, the other three all had horrible defenses (MSU ranked 55th in total defense, Mizzou was 66th, and uof6c was 105th). Against the pass, they were all worse. While Cincinnati was ranked 13th nationally in total defense (outside the top 40 against the pass), that came against a schedule ranked 108th nationally. It will be interesting to see how Daniels performs against a defense with an actual pulse especially a team that can really get after him and make him uncomfortable in the pocket.
Oklahoma Statedailymagazine.news

Oklahoma among four-star edge Derrick Brown's top 8

With offenses becoming more and more pass-oriented, edge rushers are essential to the success of a team's defense. Oklahoma is in the hunt for one of the best pass rushers in the state, Derrick Brown. He would be a snag in the 2022 recruiting class. On Wednesday morning, Brown released...