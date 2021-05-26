Cancel
Truckee, CA

Truckee weather: Hotter temps on the way

By The Sun staff
Sierra Sun
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighs will climb by almost 15 degrees over the next several days, the National Weather Service said. Today will be sunny with highs around 70. Lows will drop to 36 tonight. Look for more sun Thursday (high of 69) and Friday (high of 72). Lows will drop to 38 Thursday night, and 42 Friday night.

