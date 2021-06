Best result: Round of 16 (2016) Switzerland are back at only their fifth European Championship appearance and while they reached their first knockout stage in 2016, they will be determined to go further this time around. Nati (National Team) exited Euro 2016 without losing a game in 120 minutes, which also included a group game against eventual finalists France. Switzerland finished first in their Euro 2020 qualifying group ahead of Denmark, but the Swiss will perhaps feel they had a rather underwhelming qualifying campaign, scoring 19 goals, which was less than second-placed Denmark. Drawn in a group with a strong Italy, and two teams that can cause upsets – Turkey and Wales – the Swiss will have to be on top of their game this summer.