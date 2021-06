In the upcoming June 8 [Democratic] primary, voters have the opportunity to choose representatives who will prioritize critical issues like access and affordability to broadband. Only one candidate in the race for lieutenant governor is talking about high-speed internet like the priority it should be: Andria McClellan. Andria is a pragmatic problem solver, and she will never stop fighting to provide more equitable access to broadband internet and other opportunities for all Virginians in every rural community of our commonwealth.