Antony Blinken Fast Facts

Washington — Madeleine Albright, the first woman to serve as secretary of state who died last month at the age of 84, was remembered as a tenacious defender of American ideals and freedom around the globe during a funeral service honoring her legacy on Wednesday. More than 1,400 dignitaries,...
WASHINGTON — Current and former presidents, U.S. government officials, secretaries of state, foreign ministers, ambassadors and a large congressional delegation commemorated the life of the late Secretary of State Madeleine Albright at her funeral service Wednesday. President Joe Biden delivered the first tribute, calling Albright a "force of nature"...
China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
EMMANUEL Macron has accused election rival Marine Le Pen of hatching a secret plan to drag France out of the EU. The French President has cast this month's showdown as a Brexit-style referendum on his country's membership. His remarks come with polls showing a run-off contest between the pair is...
Vladimir Putin’s girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, has made a rare appearance for her annual 'Alina Festival' on Saturday at Moscow’s VTB Arena, putting rumours that she was hiding in a Swiss chalet or a Siberian bunker to rest. A rhythmic gymnastics festival. Her presence at the patriotic rhythmic gymnastics...
EXCLUSIVE: A group of Republican senators is introducing legislation to block the Biden administration from sending personnel and funding from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to alleviate the crisis at the southern border. The senators are alarmed by the Biden administration's announced termination of Title 42 on May 23,...
Comments / 0