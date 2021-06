A Husum woman with health issues went for a hike and disappeared last month. Her body was found and retrieved a few days later. On May 24, the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office received a report that Ruth Elsasser-Kolberg, a 42-year-old female, was missing from her residence in the Husum area. The missing woman was reported to have health issues that were of concern and was also known to go hiking on the trails around her residence.