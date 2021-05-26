Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

China forges ahead with undersea data centers

By Zeyi Yang
protocol.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHainan, China's southernmost island province, is building an undersea data center for commercial use, local newspapers have reported. The entire project will build 100 underwater cabins for data storage by 2025, with five pilot cabins being finished within this year. While many Chinese provinces have pursued data centers as "new...

www.protocol.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Centers#Data Storage#Chinese Data#Technology Company#First Data#Highlander#Beijing#Hainan#Investments#Carbon Neutrality#Year Round Heat#Free Trade
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
Related
EconomyVoice of America

China Looks to Ocean to Cool Power-Hungry Data Centers

China is looking to the ocean to help reduce the cost of cooling data centers that use powerful computers and servers. The country also seeks to reduce the use of traditional energy sources. The southern island of Hainan has started work on the world's first undersea commercial data center. A...
Birmingham Star

China revises upward population data for 10 years

Beijing [China], June 4 (ANI): The National Bureau of Statistics of China has revised its figures for ten years to note that the country's population surpassed 1.4 billion in 2017, two years earlier than previously thought, due to an 'error in sampling for 2011 through 2019' in the recently released 2020 census.
EconomyBusiness Insider

China Trade Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - China will on Monday release May figures for imports, exports and trade balance, headlining a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Imports are expected to skyrocket 51.5 percent on year after jumping 43.1 percent in April. Exports are called higher by an annual 32.1 percent after rising 32.3 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $50.5 billion, up from $42.85 billion a month earlier.
Economyyicaiglobal.com

China’s CATL, Great Wall Motors Forge 10-Year Strategic Partnership

(Yicai Global) June 2 -- Contemporary Amperex Technology and Great Wall Motors have signed a 10-year strategic agreement, deepening a partnership struck in 2016 between the global battery giant and the leading Chinese sports utility vehicle maker. Under the agreement, the pair aim to promote technological advances in new energy...
Economyinvesting.com

How Will China ETFs React to the Latest Exports Data?

The world’s second-largest economy is on the path of recovery from the pandemic-driven slump. China’s exports climbed 27.9% year over year in May, in comparison with the 32.3% rise recorded in April. Meanwhile, imports rose 51.1% year over year in May versus a rise of 43.1% in April. Notably, analysts had expected a year-over-year increase of 32.1% for exports and a rise of 51.5% for imports in the same period, per a Reuters’ poll.
Stocksmorningstar.com

U.S. Stock Futures Waver Ahead of Data

U.S. stock futures wavered, extending the week's pattern of muted moves ahead of data on the trade deficit and job openings. S&P 500 futures traded mostly flat and futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1%. The contracts don't necessarily predict moves after the opening bell. In Europe, the...
BusinessBusiness Insider

China New Yuan Loan Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - China will on Thursday see May numbers for new yuan loans, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. New yuan loans are forecast to be worth CNY1410 billion, down from CNY1470 billion in April. The M2 money supply is called steady at 8.1 percent, while outstanding loan growth is expected to slow to 12.3 percent on year from 12.3 percent a month earlier.
BusinessNBC San Diego

China's Shenzhen Stocks Jump More Than 1% as Asia-Pacific Markets Rise Ahead of U.S. Inflation Data Release

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific mostly rose on Thursday, as investors looked ahead to an upcoming release of U.S. inflation data for May. The Shenzhen component in mainland China jumped 1.19% to close at 14,893.59, while the Shanghai composite gained 0.54% to finish the trading day at 3,610.86. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped about 0.1%, as of its final hour of trading.
Technologyqatar-tribune.com

Huawei opens largest cybersecurity center in China

Huawei on Wednesday opened its largest Global Cyber Security and Privacy Protection Transparency Center at Dongguan in China with representatives from GSMA, SUSE, the British Standards Institution, and regulators from the UAE and Indonesia speaking at the opening ceremony. The center is aimed at providing customers with a platform for...
Economyphoenixherald.com

Workers in Chinese tech companies under extreme pressure

Beijing [China], June 9 (ANI): As Chinese tech companies are attempting to bring productivity-enhancing tools into everyday office life, their efficiency is being channeled into squeezing more value from employees by using software-driven surveillance management and monitoring into their professional lives. Nikki Sun for Nikkei Asia writes that rapid technological...
CIO

Lifting the Veil: The Data Center of 2035

It’s anyone’s best guess what the technology landscape will look like 15 years in the future. As AI, machine learning, and the Internet of Things (IoT) continue to evolve at a lightning pace, it seems like literally anything is possible. But what about the evolution of the data center?. There’s...
mobileworldlive.com

China Mobile and ZTE complete first VC-OTN upgrade and cross-vendor interoperability

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation together with the Zhejiang Branch of China Mobile, has completed the upgrade of the Virtual Container-Optical Transport Network (VC-OTN) in China Mobile’s existing networks in Wenzhou and Taizhou of Zhejiang province, China. Also, they have achieved the cross-vendor interoperability of enterprise services, accelerating the construction of...
yicaiglobal.com

China’s Trade With Central, East Europe May Rise 45% by 2025, Think Tank Says as Expo Gets Underway

China’s Trade With Central, East Europe May Rise 45% by 2025, Think Tank Says as Expo Gets Underway. (Yicai Global) June 9 -- Trade between China and countries in central and eastern Europe may increase 45 percent by 2025, according to a think tank that made the forecast in the same week that the Chinese city of Ningbo hosts the China-Central and Eastern European Countries Expo and International Consumer Goods Fair.
Technologymacaubusiness.com

Digital economy thrives in China’s western regions: report

The rural e-commerce industry boomed in China’s western regions in 2020, according to an industrial report. Last year, areas in the west led the growth in the number of new entrepreneurs on e-commerce platform Taobao for the first time in its history, said the report, co-released by Alibaba and an institute under Zhongnan University of Economics and Law.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Stronger midpoint lifts China's yuan ahead of U.S. inflation data

SHANGHAI, June 8 (Reuters) - China's yuan firmed on Tuesday after the central bank set a stronger midpoint for the currency's daily trading band and as the dollar remained subdued after slightly weaker-than-expected payrolls data last week. With the yuan closely tracking moves in the dollar index, investors await U.S. consumer price data on Thursday for more clues as to the direction of Federal Reserve policy. "The yuan will likely remain rangebound in the near term. The effect of dollar buying for dividend payments may not be as clear as expected," said a trader at a foreign bank, adding that he was also monitoring developments in U.S.-China relations. U.S. President Joe Biden's order last week banning U.S. investment in certain Chinese companies is broader than a similar one signed by his predecessor Donald Trump and has a lower bar, making it easier to add more companies later. Before the market open, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan's daily midpoint at 6.3909 per dollar, firmer than the previous fix of 6.3963. Spot yuan opened at 6.3907 per dollar and trimmed its advance to change hands at 6.3919 at midday, 45 pips stronger than Monday's late session close. While the yuan stayed on the stronger side of the psychologically important 6.4 per dollar level, analysts said expectations for strong appreciation had eased after a raft of official warnings against one-way bets on the currency. The PBOC also raised the reserve requirement ratio on foreign exchange deposits for the first time in 14 years last week. The offshore yuan was slightly weaker, trading at 6.3894 per dollar from a close of 6.3851 on Monday, as the global dollar index rose to 90.069 from the previous close of 89.988. "The central bank's actions were proven to be effective to suppress one-way RMB appreciation bias," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong. "The softer China exports figure justified (the) PBOC's concern over the negative impact of broad RMB strength on China exports. The release of China CPI and PPI figures...will show the effect of RMB appreciation on curbing the imported inflation." Surging demand for raw materials lifted growth in China's imports to its fastest pace in 10 years in May, although export growth slowed more than expected as COVID-19 cases disrupted major ports. China is due to release consumer and producer price index figures for May on Wednesday. The yuan market at 0401 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.3909 6.3963 0.08% Spot yuan 6.3919 6.3964 0.07% Divergence from 0.02% midpoint* Spot change YTD 2.13% Spot change since 2005 29.48% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.8 97.81 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 90.069 89.988 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.3894 0.04% * Offshore 6.5455 -2.36% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Additional reporting by Xiao Han in Beijing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Marketsmobileworldlive.com

China continues march against app data collection

Chinese app stores reportedly took down several offerings deemed to have violated newly implemented domestic rules targeting data protection, following a clampdown on excessive information gathering. Reuters reported Chinese input keyboard apps Sogou and iflytek today (11 June) were made unavailable on the App Store and Android-based marketplaces operating in...
TheStreet

Super Energy Complex: First-of-its-kind Solution For The Zero-carbon Data Centers In China

BEIJING, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How to take action on carbon neutrality was discussed during the 2021 China Entrepreneurs Forum. Panelists shared their opinions on their solution to energy transition and carbon emission reduction. Alex Ju, Founder and CEO of Chindata Group, a leading hyperscale data center solution provider in emerging markets, delivered his "Super Energy Complex" proposal by establishing new energy scenarios with data centers as the driver in the fields such as municipal heating, new energy vehicle charging, cold chain logistics, ecological agriculture, and snow sports.
ChinaCouncil on Foreign Relations

The Digital Silk Road and China’s Technology Influence in Southeast Asia

Dai Mochinaga is a senior researcher at the Keio Research Institute at SFC. China has expanded its influence over Southeast Asia's technological development through its Digital Silk Road (DSR) initiative, a newer part of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). This paper shows that China utilizes the DSR in Southeast Asia for several reasons. First, the DSR helps implement Beijing's cyberspace principles and norms in other countries. Second, it promotes Chinese investment in certain industries in Southeast Asia, and helps convince other countries to use technology standards common to Chinese firms. Finally, Beijing exerts its influence over Southeast Asia, via the DSR, to help promote its models for data privacy and security on the internet. Despite efforts via the DSR and other avenues to exert influence over Southeast Asian cyberspace, China has not been fully successful in its aims in the region, in part due to local resistance, and in part because Japan, the United States and other actors have responded to Beijing’s efforts with their own proposals for cyberspace, conceived as part of the Free and Open Indo-Pacific strategy.