Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Eerily Serene Risk-Off Markets

ValueWalk
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleS&P 500 had a mixed day, and the credit market underlines the shift to risk-off. Halfway shift, to be precise – the high yield corporate bonds recovered the intraday downside but value sold off all the way to the closing bell. Well, rising yields used to add to tech‘s problems since mid Feb, and retreating yields don‘t breathe enough life into the sector now. It‘s clearly visible that the high beta segments are facing the yields‘ headwinds while $NYFANG is in the black, but more than a little lagging.

www.valuewalk.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Price#Black Gold#Credit Markets#Emerging Markets#Key Markets#Bond Markets#Futures Markets#Nyfang#Treasury#Qqq#The Strategic Funds#Valuetalks#Vix#Fed#Changer#Crude Oil Black#Value Tech#Treasuries#S P 500 Outlook S P#Serene Risk Off
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Commodities
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksDetroit News

Stocks notch modest gains and a 3rd winning week for S&P 500

Stocks shook off a wobbly day of trading and ended modestly higher on Wall Street, giving the S&P 500 its third weekly gain in a row. The index added 0.2% Friday, led by technology and banks. Bond yields fell this week despite reports showing the economy is gaining strength as...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Cboe Global Markets

Within the last quarter, Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 7 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Cboe Global Markets evaluate the company at an average price target of $115.57 with a high of $120.00 and a low of $104.00.
StocksMinneapolis Star Tribune

Stocks stall, S&P 500 still on track for a 3rd weekly gain

Stocks stalled in afternoon trading Friday, but the S&P 500 is still on pace for its third weekly gain in a row. The S&P 500 gave up an early gain and was 0.1% lower as of 1:06 p.m. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 91 points, or 0.3%, to 34,375 and the Nasdaq Composite rose less than 0.1%. With the exception of the Dow, the indexes are on pace to close the week higher.
Stockstalkmarkets.com

2 ETFs For A Potential Market Sell-Off

The market is trading close to all-time highs and many analysts are expecting a correction or sell-off over the next few weeks. They argue that the market has come too far. Some consolidation is overdue and would be natural. Retail investors can protect themselves against market downturns by using inverse...
Agricultureagfax.com

Corn Market: Weather Risk Premium in New-Crop Futures Prices

As spring planting nears completion in much of the corn belt, attention turns to the weather and its impact on crop yields and prices. Market analysts often speak of a “weather premium” in the futures price for harvest-time delivery (i.e. the new-crop futures price). The basic idea for a weather premium is that concerns about production declines due to negative weather events create higher prices today higher than would be the case with “normal” weather and production. If the growing season progresses without a major weather event, new-crop prices are expected to fall. Since this price premium is related to weather risk, I call it a weather risk premium.
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Tread Water Ahead of June Fed Meeting

Stocks started Friday with gains but lost steam as the day wore on, even as the latest consumer sentiment data came in better than expected. After yesterday's consumer price index release, which showed inflation is indeed on the rise, today's economic numbers revealed that consumers have "unfavorable perceptions" of market prices for homes and automobiles.
Stockswcregisteronline.com

Global stocks stay near highs ahead of US inflation data

Global stocks remained close to all-time highs and government bonds drifted ahead of US inflation data and the European Central Bank’s latest monthly meeting. The FTSE All-World index of developed and emerging market shares, which hit a record in early June, was flat in early London dealings. The Stoxx Europe 600 index was also unmoved on the previous session after hitting a record high earlier in the week. Futures markets signalled the S&P 500 would trade flat in early Wall Street dealings.
Marketsswfinstitute.org

Political Risk and Emerging Market Equities: Applications in an Index Framework

This article is sponsored by S&P Dow Jones Indices. Political risk is widely presumed to affect emerging market equities. However, its impact has historically been difficult to assess due to the lack of quantifiable, systematic, and standardized political risk metrics. The growing popularity of alternative data derived from natural language...
BusinessFXStreet.com

US inflation jumped to 5%, but yet not triggered risk-off

US CPI data once again came in markedly above forecasts, reaching 5% y/y. The core inflation rate of 3.8% y/y is the highest since 1992. Most significantly, the monthly price growth rate remains well above the norm, reflecting high inflationary pressures in the US. Fuel (+2.1% m/m and 50.1% y/y),...
Marketsfxempire.com

Is The Bitcoin Bear Market Here? JPMorgan Analysts Seem To Think So

The prices of most cryptocurrencies have dropped by nearly 50% in recent weeks, sparking fears that the bull cycle is over and we are at the beginning of a bear market. Analysts at JPMorgan already think the bear market is close. The Bear Market is Here. JPMorgan strategists have revealed...
Stocksfa-mag.com

Income Alternatives For Yield-Seeking Investors

Interest rates have trickled higher in 2021, putting a damper on the performance of popular bond exchange-traded funds. The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) has declined 1.9% since the start of the year and is underperforming peer asset classes like stocks, commodities and real estate. The story has been...
Stockscapitalspectator.com

High Beta, Small Cap Value Lead US Equity Factor Returns In 2021

US equity factor strategies targeting high-beta and small-cap value shares continue to post the strongest performances so far in 2021, based on a set of exchange-traded funds through June 9. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta (SPHB) is in the lead with a 36.3% return year to date. The ETF, which...
Stocksschwab.com

Schwab Market Perspective: Beneath the Surface

Listen to the latest audio Schwab Market Perspective. To get the facts, sometimes you need to look beneath the surface. For example, although the U.S. economic growth rate may be peaking, economic growth itself likely isn’t. Similarly, while it’s natural to wonder how global central banks will manage rising inflation, investors may want to focus on what China’s government is doing to rein in commodity prices. Even in the Treasury bond market, recent calm may be hiding risk below the surface.
Businessetf.com

Hot Reads: Bitcoin ETF Approval More Likely In 2022

Bitcoin ETF Approval More Likely In 2022 (CNBC) Bitcoin ETF hopefuls likely have a little longer to wait. Sustainable Investing’s Next Frontier (CFA Institute) What is the state of ESG analysis, and how can investors have an impact?. Bitcoin Barrels Into ‘Death Cross’ (Advisor Perspectives) The crypto is approaching an...
StocksZacks.com

Top-Ranked ETFs to Buy as S&P 500 Nears Record High

The S&P 500 is hovering near record highs as inflation fears have subsided and the economy is witnessing a speedy recovery with millions of Americans fully vaccinated and pandemic restrictions being rolled back. The expanded stimulus and strong corporate earnings are adding to the strength (read: Q1 Earnings Effect: 5 Must-Watch ETF Charts).
Stocksetftrends.com

Why Should Investors Consider European Stock ETFs?

As measured by the S&P Europe 350 Index, European equities are outperforming their U.S. counterparts in what feels like the first time in an eternity. Advisors may be apprehensive about allocating to European stocks. After all, the asset class has been a long-standing disappointment, and there’s no need to take on international equity and currency risk when U.S. stocks are getting the job done.