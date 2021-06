Electric pickup trucks get mainstream headlines, but electric vans are poised to make an equally large impact on the automotive world. Don't believe us? Think about how many times you were visited in the past week by the United States Postal Service, UPS, FedEx, or Amazon Prime. Or by a local internet provider, plumber, or electrician. Odds are each of those folks pulled up to your doorstep in a Ford Transit, Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, or a Ram ProMaster van. Or, if they were really unlucky, a Chevrolet Express or GMC Savana. But those days will be behind us soon; during the next three years alone, more than a half-dozen electric vans will go to work on American roads.