Man Beats Friend To Death, Sells His Vital Organs To Pastor For A Ritual
A man in Nigeria was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly beat his roommate to death and sold the victim’s organs to a pastor for a ritual. The accused, identified as 34-years-old man Okpegboro Avwerosuo, stayed in Sagbama Town and was friends with the victim, who lived in another city. The accused invited the unidentified victim to stay with him on the pretext of starting a business together. Earlier this month, the victim moved into the accused’s apartment, local news website The Guardian reported.www.ibtimes.com