Dow Jones Rallies As Bitcoin Jumps Above $40,000; Nvidia Earnings Due Late

By SCOTT LEHTONEN
Investor's Business Daily
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 50 points after briefly reversing lower Wednesday, as Bitcoin briefly jumped back above $40,000. Pinduoduo turned lower despite strong earnings results, while Nvidia earnings are due late. Among the Dow Jones leaders, Apple (AAPL) rose 0.2% Wednesday, while Microsoft (MSFT) moved down 0.1% in...

www.investors.com
Stocksnbnews24.com

Nvidia stock set for another 140% rally, chart suggests

The S&P 500 got here frustratingly near a report excessive however did not cross that hurdle.Nonetheless, a number of shares have managed to make new highs this week, together with ADP, Goal, eBay, T-Cellular and Nvidia.Todd Gordon, founding father of TradingAnalysis.com, informed CNBC on Wednesday that a kind of shares ought to proceed its sizzling streak on the again of a rotation again into know-how.”You are seeing a rotation again into the large-, medium-cap progress relative to worth, … and Nvidia is the play. That is clearly the most important GPU and AI play on the market,” Gordon stated on “Buying and selling Nation.” Zoom In IconArrows pointing outwards”We have been in an enormous uptrend since 2015. We do not present resistance till about $,1650. Nvidia is the second largest holding inventory in my portfolio, behind Apple,” stated Gordon. Nvidia would wish to climb greater than 137% to achieve Gordon’s goal. He stated there’s nonetheless alternative to purchase the inventory in any near-term dip.”We simply broke out of year-long vary between about $650 and $500. … So if in case you have any pullback to $650 it is buyable,” he stated.Nvidia closed Wednesday above $694. A transfer to $650 implies a 6% pullback. Delano Saporu, founding father of New Road Advisors, has his eye on a unique record-breaking inventory.”I actually like ADP right here,” Saporu stated throughout the identical interview. “Their highest margin enterprise, their employer companies section, that is going to have plenty of tailwinds with our increasing economic system. We’re again on the mend. These are issues that profit properly for the … enterprise.”ADP’s employer companies enterprise makes up 69% of complete income. Total gross sales are anticipated to extend by 9% for its June-ended quarter, in line with analysts surveyed by FactSet.”They’re returning cash and rewarding shareholders with $1 billion in share repurchases. In addition they had about $1.5 billion in dividends. This can be a firm that I actually suppose is robust,” stated Saporu.Disclosure: Gordon holds NVDA.Disclaimer.
StocksForexTV.com

Bitcoin Peeps Above $38K on Basel News

The top cryptocurrency hit a high of $38,461 during the European hours, extending Wednesday’s double-digit rally. The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
StocksArkansas Online

Indexes end day slightly lower after markets wilt

A slide in banks and industrial companies nudged stocks on Wall Street to modest losses Wednesday after an early gain faded in the last half-hour of trading. Stocks championed by hordes of online retail investors, the "meme" stocks as they have become known, were volatile once again. The S&P 500...
Marketsoverpassesforamerica.com

TA: Bitcoin Recovers Sharply, Why BTC Could Rally Further Above $38K

Bitcoin worth began a powerful enhance above the $35,000 resistance in opposition to the US Dollar. BTC is at the moment exhibiting numerous optimistic indicators and it might even surge above $38,000. Bitcoin began a gentle enhance above the $35,000 and $36,000 resistance ranges. The worth is at the moment...
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Robinhood Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally by More Than 40%

The popular zero-commission trading app Robinhood has lately been seeing a rise in the trading volumes of clean energy and cryptocurrency stocks. Amid the growing popularity of the trading platform among ESG investors ahead of its targeted IPO, Wall Street expects popular Robinhood stocks NIO (NIO), Coinbase Global (COIN), and Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) to rally by more than 40%. Let’s discuss.Robinhood is one of the most popular trading platforms in the United States. It is used primarily by millennial and Gen Z traders. The company’s signature “zero commission trading” has made it a big hit, and one of the biggest trading platforms in the country. Robinhood had 13 million registered users in 2020. Furthermore, 9.5 million users traded cryptocurrency through Robinhood in the first quarter of 2021, representing a 6x rise sequentially.
Stocksinvesting.com

Bullish? What The Technicals For DJIA, NASDAQ 100, DAX, And FTSE Are Saying

June usually marks a drought for major earnings releases, with Q2 earnings season not starting in earnest until mid-July, and major central banks are generally in a near-term holding pattern as they await more clarity on how economies are recovering from a pandemic-driven global recession. So it’s a good time...
Stocksdailyjournal.net

US stock indexes are mixed, while ‘meme’ stocks swing again

Major U.S. indexes were mixed Wednesday as modest gains from health care and big technology companies offset declines in banks and other parts of the market. Stocks championed by hordes of online retail investors, the “meme” stocks as they have become known, were volatile once again. The S&P 500 rose...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Today, Stocks Open Mixed As Bond Yields Slide; KLA, Fox Upgraded; Merck's $1.2 Bil. Covid Deal

Stocks edged higher after a mixed start Wednesday, with the Dow lagging and the Nasdaq advancing, as a pullback in bond yields accelerated. IBD 50 stocks 360 Digital and Cleveland Cliffs rallied. Chip stocks flexed some early muscle, after a positive White House report and an upgrade for chip equipment maker KLA. And on the Dow Jones today, Apple reached for its fourth-consecutive advance.
New York City, NYraleightimes.com

Dow Jones drops 153 points in otherwise quiet day on Wall Street

NEW YORK, New York - Nothing much changed on Wall Street on Wednesday, as investors and traders remained relatively sidelined. The odd mood was not confined to the United States, but across the globe with major indices flat, or mostly adrift (upwards or downwards). The Dow Jones tumbled 152.66 points...
Stockslplresearch.com

New Market Highs Are Close | Daily Market Update

The S&P 500 Index is very close to another new high but is having trouble getting there. Three days in a row it closed within 0.15% of an all-time high but didn’t make a new high—first time since 1964. Nine days in a row it closed within 1% of an...
Stocksinvesting.com

Bitcoin Climbs 10% In Rally

Investing.com - Bitcoin was trading at $35,091.1 by 10:23 (14:23 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 10.22% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 24. The move upwards pushed Bitcoin's market cap up to $658.5B, or 42.19% of the total cryptocurrency market cap....
Marketstradinggods.net

Persistent Rally for Dow Jones Industrial Average This Past Year

Could there be further upside in store… perhaps another monster rally? Time to look at the chart!. Today’s chart takes a very long-term view of the Dow Industrials. This “quarterly” chart illustrates the long-term rising bull market channel with blue shading marked by each (A). Taking our analysis one step further, we can apply Fibonacci to the 1974, 2003, and 2009 lows marked by each (1).
Stocksinvesting.com

Buy Adobe Stock Before Q2 Earnings as a Long-Term Tech Hold?

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) ADBE shares have outperformed Amazon AMZN, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) FB, and the broader Zacks Technology sector over the last five years. But the creative and design software firm has cooled down in 2021, having moved roughly sideways since early September. ADBE is one of the first huge names set...