Yolanda Gampp Dishes On Crime Scene Kitchen And How To Cake It - Exclusive Interview

By Molly Harris
mashed.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven if you have not been fortunate enough to catch Yolanda Gampp as a guest judge on many baking shows, chances are you've seen the incredibly talented Toronto-based cake designer and decorator on her YouTube channel and blog — How to Cake It. From her famous take on the Popeye's chicken sandwich to her beloved turkey cake, and even the hyper-realistic watermelon, Gampp has turned tons of heads with her insanely detailed cake versions of many popular food items. Though the baker is very skilled at solving problems in her own kitchen, her latest project required her to judge the resulting dessert from contestants who had to decipher clues to guess what had been made in the kitchen.

www.mashed.com
