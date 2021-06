The legendary Marv Albert recently announced he will be retiring once the 2021 NBA Playoffs are done. I am not the only person who fits into this category, Albert’s voice is the soundtrack of my professional basketball experience growing up. For nearly 60 years, Albert has been behind the microphone in Madison Square Garden and some of the biggest NBA games since 1990. He will retire from sportscasting after the 2021 postseason from Turner Sports. We also associate him with being the voice for NBC Sports in 1990, where he worked from 1977 to 1997 and from 2000 to 2002.