Utah State

Utah Shakespeare Festival One More Step Closer to Reopening!

By James McFadden
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR CITY — The Utah Shakespeare Festival recently finalized an agreement with Actors’ Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States, which sets up COVID-19 health and safety protocols for actors, artists, and audience members and opens the door for the Festival to finalize the hiring of actors and stage managers for the 2021 season.

